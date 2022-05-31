Kenyel Brown: The Metro Detroit Serial Killer Was An Informant Freed By Feds

Over the years, Brown was sought after as an informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As a result, the career criminal avoided being locked up behind bars despite multiple violations due to his status with the agencies. Initially, authorities denied such behavior was infallible and improbable by federal agencies, but Brown left a massive trail of bodies with a long criminal record in contrast to their claim.

"It has been reported that the federal court released Kenyel Brown from custody at the behest, demand, or request of a federal law enforcement agency. So far, I have seen no evidence of that,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, according to The Detroit News.