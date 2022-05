Kyed was asked that recent mailbag about whether Lance could be a top 10 QB any time soon, but wasn't able to answer either way. He noted that the Niners themselves don't really know, but he provided reasons for them and their fanbase to be optimistic.

"Lance has the tools, both physically and mentally. That’s why the 49ers took him where they did third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft," Kyed wrote. "They believe he can be a 'top-eight quarterback,' and they’re willing to let him prove it by trading Jimmy Garoppolo before the season. He just needs more reps and some fine-tuning on his mechanics, but he’s not a complete project."

Kyed also noted that while Lance played significantly fewer snaps than signal-callers like Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, he still finished with the third-highest overall PFF grade and the second-highest passing grade of rookie quarterbacks that had at least 50 dropbacks last season.