NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Offer Miles Bridges, PJ Washington & Three 1st-Rounders To Suns For Deandre Ayton

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Locked On Hornets Podcast, NBA analyst Walker Mehl talked about the Hornets and their potential pursuit of Ayton in the upcoming free agency. Ayton may not be as good as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic right now, but Mehl believes that the Hornets should be willing to "give up a lot" to bring him to Charlotte this summer. To convince the Suns to engage in a sign-and-trade deal, Mehl suggested that the Hornets could offer them a trade package that includes Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, the No. 13 and No. 15 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and another future draft pick.