The Charlotte Hornets are one of the young teams that could be active on the market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Hornets may have failed to end their playoff drought in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they still managed to establish an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. With the improvements shown by their young core, the Hornets are already expected to make moves that would strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year.
NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Offer Miles Bridges, PJ Washington & Three 1st-Rounders To Suns For Deandre Ayton
Dream Offseason Trade Target - Deandre Ayton
In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of dream offseason trade targets for every team in the league. For the Hornets, it's Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns.
"Ayton is an impending restricted free agent, and the Phoenix Suns surely aren't eager to let him go Then again, they previously balked at paying him max money and basically went without him in their biggest game of the season. Perhaps the right combination of assets could convince Phoenix to cut ties, and if Charlotte agrees he's the best option to fill its hole at the 5, then it should push hard to get a sign-and-trade done."
Proposed Trade To Acquire Deandre Ayton
Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Locked On Hornets Podcast, NBA analyst Walker Mehl talked about the Hornets and their potential pursuit of Ayton in the upcoming free agency. Ayton may not be as good as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic right now, but Mehl believes that the Hornets should be willing to "give up a lot" to bring him to Charlotte this summer. To convince the Suns to engage in a sign-and-trade deal, Mehl suggested that the Hornets could offer them a trade package that includes Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, the No. 13 and No. 15 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and another future draft pick.
Hornets Get A Franchise Center
Giving up all those assets for a single player would be a tough decision for the Hornets. However, it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a promising big man like Ayton. Ayton would give the Hornets a starting-caliber center who perfectly fits the timeline of LaMelo Ball. Though he's still working on his floor-spacing ability, Ayton is already a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. This season, he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 63.4 percent from the field.
Suns Obtain Massive Trade Package For Deandre Ayton
The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Suns, especially if they aren't willing to give Ayton a maximum contract in the 2022 NBA free agency. By sending Ayton to Charlotte, the Suns would be acquiring a solid three-and-D wingman in Bridges, a young and promising big man in Washington, and three future first-round picks. The Suns could use some of those assets as trade chips to acquire a quality big man who would replace Ayton as their new starting center next season.