Actress Vanessa Hudgens may be known on the big screen for her unforgettable roles in movies such as The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, Beastly, and her iconic performance as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise, but in the world of red carpets, magazine features and social media she is your all-time fashionista and trendsetter.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.