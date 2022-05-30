Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the free agency market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though the Bulls are expected to do everything they can to re-sign him, there's no 100 percent assurance that LaVine will return to Windy City in the 2022-23 NBA season. When they got eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, LaVine said that he plans "to enjoy free agency," giving other NBA teams the chance to pursue him this summer.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine To Heat For Package Built Round Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Max Strus In Proposed Trade
Zach LaVine To Miami Heat
One of the dark-horse-free agency destinations for LaVine this summer is the Miami Heat. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Heat would be a sleeper team to watch to land LaVine in the 2022 NBA free agency.
"Like the Hawks, the Miami Heat could use another scorer and some roster consolidation. A trade package built around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus would come about as close to fair value as Chicago could hope for, and the Heat are always ready to go big-game hunting."
Heat Further Solidify Core
Giving up a trade package built around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus to acquire LaVine should be a no-brainer for the Heat. The Heat may be already considered a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, but team president Pat Riley won't surely pass up on the opportunity to add another superstar to their roster. With the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league, the Heat shouldn't stop finding ways to improve their roster around the veteran superstar duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Zach LaVine's On-Court Impact On Heat
LaVine would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Heat. His potential arrival in Miami would significantly improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor and allow them to create a "Big Three" with Butler and Adebayo in the 2022-23 NBA season. LaVine would give the Heat a very reliable second-scoring option next to Butler, as well as a decent playmaker and an elite three-point shooter.
This season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Though he's capable of creating his own shots and running the offense, LaVine could also excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit with a ball-dominant superstar like Butler.
Bulls Get Three Sharpshooters For Zach LaVine
The proposed sign-and-trade deal would be worth exploring for the Bulls, especially if LaVine is no longer interested in staying in Chicago. Instead of losing him as a free agent without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable the Bulls to swap him for three young players who would fill the huge hole that he would be leaving at the shooting guard position. Herro, Robinson, and Strus may not be as good as LaVine right now, but they are all reliable spacers and have shown a huge potential to become starters in the league.