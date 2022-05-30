NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine To Heat For Package Built Round Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Max Strus In Proposed Trade

LaVine would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Heat. His potential arrival in Miami would significantly improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor and allow them to create a "Big Three" with Butler and Adebayo in the 2022-23 NBA season. LaVine would give the Heat a very reliable second-scoring option next to Butler, as well as a decent playmaker and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Though he's capable of creating his own shots and running the offense, LaVine could also excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit with a ball-dominant superstar like Butler.