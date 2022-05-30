NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Boston, Jaylen Brown To LA In Proposed Celtics-Lakers Trade

One of the potential trade targets for the Celtics in the deal involving Brown is All-Star center Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trades that the Celtics could explore to shake up the 2022 NBA offseason. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send a trade package centered on Brown to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.

If the trade becomes a reality, Buckley believes that it would help the Celtics and the Lakers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.