Since the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around the Boston Celtics' young superstar duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. With the huge similarities in their game, there have been some questions if Brown and Tatum can coexist long-term in Beantown. As of now, Brown, Tatum, and the Celtics are focused on fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, if they fall short of achieving their main goal, trade speculations surrounding the two young stars are expected to heat up this summer.
NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Boston, Jaylen Brown To LA In Proposed Celtics-Lakers Trade
The Latest
Swapping Jaylen Brown For Anthony Davis
One of the potential trade targets for the Celtics in the deal involving Brown is All-Star center Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trades that the Celtics could explore to shake up the 2022 NBA offseason. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send a trade package centered on Brown to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.
If the trade becomes a reality, Buckley believes that it would help the Celtics and the Lakers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Why Celtics Would Make The Trade
Trading Brown for Davis would be a huge gamble for the Celtics. Aside from the fact that he's four years older, Davis has also dealt with numerous health issues and is owed a huge amount of money until the 2024-25 NBA season. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Buckley believes that swapping Brown for Davis would give the Celtics a more balanced core.
"Bringing Davis to Boston would super-power this already elite defense and make it easier for the Celtics stars to play off of one another, since there wouldn't be as much skill overlap as there is now."
Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Celtics
Like Brown, Davis is also a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. His potential arrival in Beantown would significantly improve their frontcourt, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Aside from being a floor spacer, Davis is also a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
Lakers Get An All-Star Wingman
The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that the tandem of Davis and LeBron James could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending their injury-prone superstar to Boston, the Lakers would be acquiring a younger All-Star who would bring significant improvement to their wing.
Brown would give the Lakers a very reliable scoring option next to James, as well as an elite defender and a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Aside from helping them remain competitive in the Western Conference next season, Brown would also bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers basketball when James permanently ends his NBA career.