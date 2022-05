Fresh off hosting the Vogue Red Carpet at the MET Gala on May 2, Vanessa Hudgens is gearing up for another hosting gig at this year's MTV TV & Movie Awards. The 33-year-old has solidified herself as a formidable celebrity host despite her career as an actress, singer, and dancer, making her the ultimate Hollywood star.

She shared her excitement with a 45.6 million audience on Instagram earlier today with a polaroid shot of herself throwing up a peach sign.