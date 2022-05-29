Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini 'Achieves Balance'

American Got Talent judge and former Pussycat Doll member Nicole Scherzinger gave her 5.3 million Instagram followers a lesson on balance in bikini two weeks ago. The retired musician solidified herself as an all-around entertainer when she successfully transitioned from mainstream artist to a reality TV show judge.

Aside from her new day job, Scherzinger takes time to indulge in luxe living and enjoy the finer things of life - one of which is swimming in a vast pool.

“The greatest gift you can give yourself and the world that you serve: the most balanced version of you,” she wrote, quoting Sarah Jake Roberts.