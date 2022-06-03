School Of Prophets: Examining The Lafferty Brothers' Descent Into Darkness

Dating back to 1832, the term School of Prophets was first used inside the Church of Latter-day Saints (LDS church) by founder Joseph Smith. Even though it had previously been used at institutions like Yale and Harvard to describe seminaries, it wasn't immediately incorporated into the religion.

Initially, it served as a training ground in Kirtland, Ohio, for men before they left on missions. Then, over time, the idea eventually began to spread, even being used by Brigham Young in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the 1880s.

However, it eventually morphed into becoming a more extreme offshoot of the Mormon religion and began serving as more of a splinter sect of the church.