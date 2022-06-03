The brutality of Ron and Dan Lafferty's crimes seemed unfathomable to most, but for the two brothers, it was a plan that they had been quietly designing for months. After weaving in and out of the LDS Church and the School of Prophets, a fundamentalist breakaway sect, paranoia, and fanaticism would lead the Laffertys down a dark path that would stun their Mormon community and upend the lives of their entire family.
School Of Prophets: Examining The Lafferty Brothers' Descent Into Darkness
School Of Prophets History
Dating back to 1832, the term School of Prophets was first used inside the Church of Latter-day Saints (LDS church) by founder Joseph Smith. Even though it had previously been used at institutions like Yale and Harvard to describe seminaries, it wasn't immediately incorporated into the religion.
Initially, it served as a training ground in Kirtland, Ohio, for men before they left on missions. Then, over time, the idea eventually began to spread, even being used by Brigham Young in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the 1880s.
However, it eventually morphed into becoming a more extreme offshoot of the Mormon religion and began serving as more of a splinter sect of the church.
Ron And Dan Lafferty's Background
Before joining the School of Prophets, the Lafferty brothers were raised inside a strict household. The children, six boys and two girls, were reportedly subjected to strict discipline, violence, and paranoia. Their father, Warren Lafferty, taught them to distrust the federal government and contemporary medicine during their early years.
Over the years, the two brothers eventually became best friends and were known to back each other up in fights. Additionally, both were said to harbor short tempers and developed increasingly bizarre beliefs over time.
Leaving The Church
Even though Dan and Ron grew up within the LDS church, in 1982, Dan was excommunicated after trying to marry his 14-year-old stepdaughter. After the decision was made, Dan told his brothers that they were, in fact, the real leaders of God's church. Over time, the six brothers also started becoming more hostile towards the U.S. government and the LDS church.
Second Excommunication
Due to their deeply troubling system of beliefs, the Lafferty brothers were once again excommunicated from a church, but this time it was from R.C. Crossfield's School of the Prophets sect. At that time, they opted to start their own sect, which they also called the School of Prophets.
During this time, Ron's wife began rebelling against his nontraditional beliefs in various ways, including pushing back on the idea of practicing polygamy. As Ron internalized his anger, he focused his wrath on three people: former LDS Relief Society president Chloe Low, Highland LDS Stake president Richard Stowe, and Brenda Wright Lafferty, the wife of his youngest brother Allen. This would set the stage for the violence that was to come.
Part of Ron's hatred of Brenda came from the fact that she differed from the other woman around the family at that time. She was a college graduate and a former beauty queen, but she also spoke up about a variety of issues, including the fact that she didn't believe that Ron and Dan were prophets.
1984 Murders Of Brenda And Erica Lafferty
On July 24, 1984, Ron and Dan drove to Allen and Brenda's duplex. Bringing with them a sawed-off shotgun, several knives, and other weapons, they intended on carrying out "the removal revelation" that Ron had written in March of that year. At that time, he informed his followers that he was planning to kill Brenda and her daughter, then Chloe Low and Richard Stowe.
Brenda's body was discovered on the floor of her home on the night of July 24 by her husband. Her throat had been slit and she had been choked by a vacuum cord. Her young daughter had also been brutally murdered. Even though those around the Lafferty brothers knew they were responsible, it would take some time for them to be held accountable for the brutal crimes.
Ultimate Arrests And Convictions
Following the two murders, the Lafferty brothers traveled to Low's home. After realizing that she was not home, they attempted to go to Stowe's residence. However, they got lost on the way there and instead opted to keep driving. The two were eventually arrested at a casino buffet in Reno, Nevada, weeks later.
After being taken into custody, Ron claimed that he had received a divine revelation from God that instructed him to kill the mother and daughter. Ultimately, a joint trial date was set. However, before that could occur, Ron attempted to kill his brother and hang himself in 1984 while in prison. The following year, both men went on trial separately and were each convicted.
In 1985, Ron was sentenced to death for killing Brenda and designing the entire plot. Even though that conviction was overturned on appeal, he was found guilty again in 1996 and sentenced to death for a second time. He was set to be executed by firing squad but died of natural causes in 2019. As for Dan, he was told he would concurrently serve two life sentences without the possibility of parole after his 1985 trial.
