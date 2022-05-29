Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Christina Aguilera is one of the voices of her generation, and her music over the years includes hit after hit. On the scene since her teens, she now has made the transition to a new generation of fans that are enthralled by her powerful voice and amazing live shows.

Now with social media in her arsenal, X-tina – as she is called her biggest fans – has made an impressive display of photos and videos that capture her life on stage and off.

With 8.3 million followers on Instagram, they can see what the latest news is on her art and any news with her family. The 42-year-old mother of two is constantly updating with photos that involve both her public and personal life.