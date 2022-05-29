Carrie Underwood Stuns In Neon Dress At Vegas Show

Country singer Carrie Underwood, 39, wrapped up her Vegas show last week with an electrifying performance. While her music has been a topic of conversation among fans, we can't help but notice the grand fashion she adopted. From Fringe bodysuits to rhinestone-covered outfits and bold dresses, Underwood is having a fashion moment this year!

Her latest appearance in Las Vegas for her Reflection show left the crowd in awe of her talent, and many expressed their eagerness for her upcoming North American Tour.