Carrie Underwood Stuns In Neon Dress At Vegas Show

Close up of Carrie Underwood at the ACMA Awards
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Country singer Carrie Underwood, 39, wrapped up her Vegas show last week with an electrifying performance. While her music has been a topic of conversation among fans, we can't help but notice the grand fashion she adopted. From Fringe bodysuits to rhinestone-covered outfits and bold dresses, Underwood is having a fashion moment this year!

Her latest appearance in Las Vegas for her Reflection show left the crowd in awe of her talent, and many expressed their eagerness for her upcoming North American Tour.

Underwood In A grand Dress

The country singer wore an orange balloon high-low dress with a bold black and silver buckle belt. Her sleeveless gown had a black lining matching her stoned belt and cuff bracelets on either hand. Underwood paired the outfit with her natural blonde hair, which was worn in a straight wavy style and parted in the middle.

While performing her hit single Jesus Take the Wheel, the crowd erupted in excitement, and she welcomed a bride-to-be on stage for a memorable rendition. She also reminded her fans that her busy schedule requires constant hydration.

Celebrating 17-Years Of Winning American Idol

Carrie Underwood perfroms on American Idol Stage in a grey cold-shoulder top and jean pants
Shutterstock | 66057

While counting her blessings, Underwood celebrated 17 years of winning American Idol at 22. She shared an excerpt from her diary where she expressed her excitement. The entry talked about her famous identical 2005 convertible red Mustangs and unforgettable performance. She wrote,

"I took one look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds, Ryan said something like 'and your 2005 American Idol is...' my heart beat fast as I closed my eyes. CARRIE UNDERWOOD."

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

The Denim And Rhinestone Tour

The 39-year-old shared a montage of her moment in Vegas and promised her 11.3 million Instagram followers that there's more where that came from. She would deliver stellar performances next year and at her Denim and Rhinestone Tour later this year.

In preparation for the big tour, Underwood is already giving fans a hint of the fashion to come with bejeweled fringe outfits and many country denim outfits.

Details On The Denim And Rhinestone Tour

The Denim and Rhinestone Tour starts this Fall and will last through next Spring before she resumes her Vegas Residency. Underwood also announced her special guest as 36-year-old Jimmie Allen. The country singer is hot off the success of his single with Jennifer LopezOn My Way. Together, they promise to give fans an unforgettable tour experience, hints of which we saw from Underwood at Stagecoach and Opry last month.

