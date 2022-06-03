A Look At Larsa Pippen's Dating History

Larsa's longest relationship has been with Scottie Pippen. The pair began dating in 1990 and were married in 1997. Once they got married, the couple welcomed four children. The couple welcomed Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. The couple also shared time with Scottie's three children from previous relationships. While the couple separated in 2015, they reconciled in 2017 and ultimately ended their relationship in 2018.

In 2019, she told Us Weekly about the relationship: “We are really best friends. Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important. We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”