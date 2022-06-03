A Look At Larsa Pippen's Dating History

Larsa Pippen is one of the most famous socialities. While being known for her friendship with Kim Kardashian and her marriage to Scottie Pippen, Larsa became known to a greater audience during her time on The Real Housewives of Miami. Because of this, Larsa has developed a dating history post divorce. This is what you need to know.

Larsa Finds Scottie Pippen

Larsa family
Shutterstock | 564025

Larsa's longest relationship has been with Scottie Pippen. The pair began dating in 1990 and were married in 1997. Once they got married, the couple welcomed four children. The couple welcomed Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. The couple also shared time with Scottie's three children from previous relationships. While the couple separated in 2015, they reconciled in 2017 and ultimately ended their relationship in 2018.

In 2019, she told Us Weekly about the relationship: “We are really best friends. Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important. We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

Larsa And Future

Future performing
Wikimedia | Tm

While the timeline of Larsa and Future's relationship is not confirmed, Larsa has openly spoken about dating the rapper after her divorce. She said in an interview that the two had an instant spark and said:

"It was definitely a respectable relationship. It wasn't like a—it was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it. I think people make more of it. It's just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn't even living at home with me."

She added that what ultimately ended the relationship was timing. She said in a separate interview:

“Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don’t think so. People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn’t have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life…it was never that serious. It was not like people think it was.”

Larsa And Eric Moreland

Eric Moreland basketball player
Wikimedia | TempleM

Eric Moreland, like Scottie Pippen, is a basketball player. He is currently playing for the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association. The pair dated from September 2018 to March 2019.

Larsa's Current Relationship Status

Larsa Pippen now.
Giphy | PeacockTV

While Larsa also had a brief relationship with Tristan Thompson before he dated Khloe Kardashian, she is not in a public relationship. Her last relationship was with Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley after meeting in November 2020.

