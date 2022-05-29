Jennifer Aniston In Cutout Black Dress Bids Ellen Farewell

19 years ago, Jennifer Aniston was one of the first guests on Ellen DeGeneres' icon daytime show, The Ellen Showushering in a new era that'll revolutionize TV for years to come. The 53-year-old actress and 64-year-old host reminisced on their fun moments over the years and noted that she appeared on the show 20 times despite its airing for 19 years.

Aniston, known for her simplistic fashion, didn't disappoint in the farewell episode as she looked ageless in a black cutout number. Her dress, however, wasn't the only thing that had 40.5 million people on Instagram talking.

Aniston Stuns In A Cutout Dress

Aniston wore a skintight black dress with a cutout on the mid-riff and a V-neckline. The maxi gown hugged her lean physique while teasing hints of her gleaming skin through its side cutouts and center keyhole cuts.

The actress paired her figure-hugging gown with her signature wavy, straight dark blonde hair and a gold bracelet with rings as the only accessories.

Her time on the show made headlines for many of her hilarious comments, including a quip about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

A Parting Gift For Ellen

She presented the Emmy-award-winning host with a Welcome foot-mat in 2003, which went unused for the rest of the show. When she appeared as one of the final guests this year, Aniston brought another mat, saying Thanks for the Memories and insisted Ellen uses it one last time before closing her iconic show.

During Billie Eilish's interview, she and Ellen put Aniston on the spot when they joked about the former not being born during the latter's first appearance on the show.

'I Got A Divorce And Went Into Therapy'

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt wear all-black on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 921176

In another OMG moment, Aniston joked about her divorce from Brad Pitt being a coping mechanism for the end of Friends' Ten-year run, saying,

"I got a divorce and went into therapy and then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned in to the end."

The joke got social media going because of the drama surrounding her divorce. Although she and Pitt were a Hollywood IT couple, rumors flew that the actor had an affair with his then co-star (now ex-wife) Angelina Jolie during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It didn't help when they went public barely a few months after the breakup.

Still Good Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

Aniston confirmed that she and her ex are cordial but would never get back together romantically. In fact, the former lovebirds find it funny that netizens care so much about a possible reunion.

