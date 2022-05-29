Jennifer Aniston In Cutout Black Dress Bids Ellen Farewell

19 years ago, Jennifer Aniston was one of the first guests on Ellen DeGeneres' icon daytime show, The Ellen Show, ushering in a new era that'll revolutionize TV for years to come. The 53-year-old actress and 64-year-old host reminisced on their fun moments over the years and noted that she appeared on the show 20 times despite its airing for 19 years.

Aniston, known for her simplistic fashion, didn't disappoint in the farewell episode as she looked ageless in a black cutout number. Her dress, however, wasn't the only thing that had 40.5 million people on Instagram talking.

