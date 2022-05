Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras ultimately excluded the "How to Murder Your Husband" essay from the trial. Still, prosecutors alluded to some of the themes of the essay in their presentation of the case.

The essay details various options for committing an untraceable killing and professes a desire to avoid getting caught.

Nancy Crampton Brophy's attorney's suggested someone else might have killed Daniel Brophy during a robbery gone wrong and that the gun was simply a coincidence.

She testified during the trial that her presence near the culinary school on the day of her husband's murder was also a coincidence. She claimed that she had parked there to work on her writing.