Professional Ballerina Shot And Killed By Husband

The young woman was a professional ballerina with love for dancing, as shown by many photos and posts on her Facebook page.

Ballet Arizona shared a post on their Instagram page this week stating that they are "heartbroken" to hear about the death of Colleen Hoopes, who was a company dancer there.

"We dedicate our performances of 'Round: Reimagined For A New Stage' to Colleen and the passion she brought to the stage. Her kindness and talent always shone through whether she was serving as a dancer, teacher, or friend," Ballet Arizona said in a statement shared on its Instagram page this week. "Colleen was an integral part of the Ballet Arizona family and will be missed deeply. She was passionate and dedicated to her art form and a bright light to us all. Our hearts go out to her loved ones."