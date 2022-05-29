The actress looks great in a two-piece bikini with a friend
Anna Kendrick In Swimsuit Brings The Silly Face!
Anna Brings The Funny (And The Gingham!)
Anna Kendrick is probably best known for being a comedian after starring turns in series like the Pitch Perfect films, so it should come as no shock to her more than 20.9 million Instagram fans that even behind the scenes, she is naturally a ham. In a recent post, the 36-year-old took a selfie with a bestie wearing a cute, pink gingham two-piece bathing suit with the prerequisite sunglasses, of course.
The Backstory Of Anna
Anna was born and raised in Portland, Maine, but by the time she was six years old, she was landing acting gigs, her first major role in the musical Annie and then Gypsy portraying Baby June.
In no time at all, Kendrick’s mother and father were taking turns driving her from Portland to New York City to audition for roles. These were the years where Anna built up her resume being cast in voice and acting roles that would shape her destiny once she made it to Hollywood.
Could Her Fans Ever Conceive Of ‘Pitch Perfect’ On A Shoestring Budget?
As one of her biggest roles to date, Pitch Perfect made Anna Kendrick a bonafide star, opening the floodgates to many roles that were offered to her based on her brilliant performance.
The 2012 hit movie is still the highest-earning musical comedy ever, raking in $113 million during its box office run and another #103 million across streaming and other digital platforms. But initially, to the shock of some of her fans, Pitch Perfect was pitched – as a low-budget movie!
Anna Had A #1 Hit On Billboard!
Kendrick has the acting chops, but she also has a great singing voice to add to the mix. Another humble brag Anna could bring up is that she had a Top 10 Billboard charting track through ‘Cups’ from the Pitch Perfect soundtrack, a feat that probably fielded her some music contracts as well. To date, ‘Cups’ has reached #1 on the Billboard adult contemporary charts and has been certified triple platinum.
And considering the song had no promotion, Kendrick should be even more proud of today's pop divas like Miley, Christina, Taylor, and Ariana! That’s good company for ‘just’ an actress!
As for her acting?
Considered a friend now, before starring alongside George Clooney in Up In The Air, Anna was initially frightened to be working with the screen legend. Kendrick has relayed in interviews how helpful Clooney was in helping her to relax on set.
The role was another breakout hit for Anna and proved that she could also play the strong woman in a movie against one of Hollywood’s most decorated leading actors.