Anna Kendrick In Swimsuit Brings The Silly Face!

Kendrick has the acting chops, but she also has a great singing voice to add to the mix. Another humble brag Anna could bring up is that she had a Top 10 Billboard charting track through ‘Cups’ from the Pitch Perfect soundtrack, a feat that probably fielded her some music contracts as well. To date, ‘Cups’ has reached #1 on the Billboard adult contemporary charts and has been certified triple platinum.

And considering the song had no promotion, Kendrick should be even more proud of today's pop divas like Miley, Christina, Taylor, and Ariana! That’s good company for ‘just’ an actress!

As for her acting?

Considered a friend now, before starring alongside George Clooney in Up In The Air, Anna was initially frightened to be working with the screen legend. Kendrick has relayed in interviews how helpful Clooney was in helping her to relax on set.

The role was another breakout hit for Anna and proved that she could also play the strong woman in a movie against one of Hollywood’s most decorated leading actors.