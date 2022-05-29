'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Says Several Victims Of Husband's Lawsuit Claim Were Already Paid

In a new Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 sneak peek, Erika Jayne says several victims of her estranged husband's lawsuit claims had already been compensated.
Bravo Insider recently shared a sneak peek of the June 1 episode, which saw the Beverly Hills ladies, including Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards, at her La Quinta home. Coincidentally the same spot they all first discovered that Jayne's husband Tom Girardi and his law firm were being accused of fraud and embezzlement during season 11 of the show.