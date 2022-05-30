'RHONY' Star LuAnn De Lesseps Is Renting Out Her Elegant Sag Harbor For Two Months

LuAnn de Lesseps RHONY
Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

The Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps is renting her Sag Harbor property for $95,000 per month. The residence is available for July and August, with an asking price of $95,000 for July and $110,000 for August. One can save $10,000 by staying for two months, bringing the total cost to $195,000.

LuAnn has worn numerous hats throughout her remarkable career. She is an author, nurse, philanthropist, model, and actress. She has also been involved with several charities in addition to her career. LuAnn is also a countess, so renting her Sag Harbor property will mean renting from royalty. 

Here is a look inside the actress's opulent Hamptons home.

The Latest

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Is 'Dreamy'

'Get Ready To Journey With Me Across Mexico': Eva Longoria Teases New Docuseries

Selena Gomez Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Carriejune Anne Bowlby Flashes Abs In Bikini

A Waterfall View 

Luann de Lesseps’ Sag Harbor home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The magnificent 19th-century Greek Revival mansion was completed in 1835. The 0.31-acre property on Sag Harbor Cove has stunning waterfront vistas and classic charms like a dazzling white picket fence, making it look straight out of a movie. A lovely garden with flowers and trees surrounds the residence beyond the fence.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Multi-Purpose Exterior 

Outdoor dining
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The property's exterior is clad in lovely white wood paneling. A cobblestone driveway off the side of the home may accommodate several cars. A beautiful deck patio with a lounge space and a separate dining table is located at the back of the house. This space is ideal for entertaining guests or simply enjoying the view of the ocean.

Guests also have access to a dock and boat on the water, which they can use on hot summer days. According to the description, there's also a detached studio with a full bath in the backyard.

Jessie James Decker Offer Rear View In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Wows Kneeling On Sand In Swimsuit

Trendy Designed Interior 

Living Room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The home's interior features modern, well-designed rooms. The light wood flooring throughout the house complements the white walls. The office area has a lovely built-in bookcase and a black desk. A fireplace is built into the light blue accent wall, and a white couch sits across from the desk.

The inside of the living room is beige, with a lot of wall decor. A large white couch dominates the space, with a black and white striped rocker next to a second fireplace. The room's focal point is a glass coffee table. There are numerous windows strewn over the house, providing natural light.

A Look Inside The Gourmet Kitchen 

Eat-in kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The gourmet kitchen is surrounded by windows and French doors open to the deck. The beige-cushioned chairs are arranged around an oak dining table. Oakwood worktops, white paneled cabinets, and stainless steel appliances are also featured in the kitchen. Additional sitting is available in the kitchen's corner, which is ideal for taking in the water views.

A Look Into The Luxurious Bedroom 

LuAnn de Lesseps in purple minidress
Shutterstock | 340777

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the house. Each room is furnished in a light and airy manner. One of the bedrooms features an off-white décor with a beige carpet and plenty of windows for natural light. This room has access to the balcony, which is accessed by a door that leads to a small outside area with lounge furniture.

A light gray interior with white trim and white wood flooring may be found in another bedroom. This room features a six-drawer chest, a cozy fireplace, and a side table.

One of the bathrooms also features a beautiful white tile interior with a marble counter vanity and a beautiful mirror mounted above. A full bath and shower and a shelving unit for additional storage are also provided. 

A white shiplap decor with beautiful marble floors can be found in another bathroom. A spherical mirror hangs over the vanity, which also has marble surfaces. Next to one of the windows is a lovely pearl white claw tub.

The opulent residence is ideal for a summer vacation to make the dwellers feel like royalty.

Read Next

Must Read

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini 'Achieves Balance'

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Leaves Her Hourglass Figure On Display

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Ahead Of Formula 1 Games

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

Bebe Rexha In Swimsuit Promises 'World Domination'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.