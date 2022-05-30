'RHONY' Star LuAnn De Lesseps Is Renting Out Her Elegant Sag Harbor For Two Months

The Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps is renting her Sag Harbor property for $95,000 per month. The residence is available for July and August, with an asking price of $95,000 for July and $110,000 for August. One can save $10,000 by staying for two months, bringing the total cost to $195,000.

LuAnn has worn numerous hats throughout her remarkable career. She is an author, nurse, philanthropist, model, and actress. She has also been involved with several charities in addition to her career. LuAnn is also a countess, so renting her Sag Harbor property will mean renting from royalty.

Here is a look inside the actress's opulent Hamptons home.