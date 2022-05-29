The actress looks amazing in colorful bikini bottoms!
Alexandra Daddario Bares Her Skin In Swimsuit
Alexandra Daddario Knows Her Angles!
If not for her busy career as a leading lady in Hollywood, Alexandra Daddario could have been a model in this life. The actress made a name for herself in the Percy Jackson movie series but has since gone on to star in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, White Collar, True Detective, New Girl, and a season of American Horror Story: Hotel.
But her die-hard fans can see her life offset in photos she regularly posts on Instagram, where she has more than 22.4 million followers. In one photo, Alexandra showed off her silly and sexy side wearing only multi-hued bikini bottoms and her arms around her midsection. The photo was taken after a session of snorkeling, one of her favorite past-times!
Alexandra Is Not The Only One In Her Family In Show Biz!
Born in New York City, the 36-year-old has a younger brother and sister, Matthew and Catharine, who are also working as actors in Hollywood. Daddario began acting when she was only 16 years old, appearing on the long-time running soap opera All My Children portraying Laurie Lewis, a troubled teen.
From there, she transitioned to the big screen, and right now, Alexandra is the one leading the charge for her younger siblings, and time will tell if the trio will collaborate on future projects together.
Fans Loved Her In ‘White Lotus’
When the miniseries was first announced a few years ago, details were kept under wraps for so long, only adding to the intrigue. In the end, viewers tuned in to watch a social satire unfold on a Hawaiian resort and the interactions between employees and the guests over a week-long trip.
Produced, Written, and directed by Mike White, the show not only featured Daddario but starred Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Stave Zahn, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, and Jack Lacy. The series was critically lauded and fans of Alexandra can look for her on more television shows in the future.
What Is Alexandra’s Current Relationship Status?
Alexandra is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation and her fans are always interested in who she is dating. Since 2021, Alexandra has been romantically linked with Andrew Form, a producer in Hollywood. And on December 2nd, 2021, the couple announced their engagement! Wedding bells are on the horizon and fans could not be happier!