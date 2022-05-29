Alexandra Daddario Bares Her Skin In Swimsuit

If not for her busy career as a leading lady in Hollywood, Alexandra Daddario could have been a model in this life. The actress made a name for herself in the Percy Jackson movie series but has since gone on to star in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, White Collar, True Detective, New Girl, and a season of American Horror Story: Hotel.

But her die-hard fans can see her life offset in photos she regularly posts on Instagram, where she has more than 22.4 million followers. In one photo, Alexandra showed off her silly and sexy side wearing only multi-hued bikini bottoms and her arms around her midsection. The photo was taken after a session of snorkeling, one of her favorite past-times!