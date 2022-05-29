Selena Gomez Stuns In Red Dress

Selena Gomez made a glamorous Instagram appearance a few days ago with co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, much to the delight of over

300 million followers.

The former Disney star spent most of her adolescent years acting in 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' which caused her to forego her education for her career; however, it appears that this is only the beginning of her blowing our minds on screen as she prepares for the release of season 2 of the film.

In Red For Vanity Fair

Selena looked stunning in a flowing red dress that accentuated her figure, and her co-stars from the film dressed in matching tuxedos and were all smiles as they beamed at the camera.

just another Friday (or Saturday) with these two funny guys,

she captioned.

The trio was featured in Vanity Fair on what's next on Hulu's mystery-comedy season 2, which premieres on June 28. Gomez plays Mabel, a young woman who lives at the Arconia apartment building while renovating her aunt's apartment.

Lovers To Bestfriends

From on-screen lovers to real-life friends. That's the journey Selena Gomez and

Cara Delevingne is taking in the second season of Hulu's hit. Cara, 29, joins the cast as Alice, an art gallery owner who puts Selena's character, Mabel Mora, "in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began."

New Music Alert!

Selena Gomez channeling her sexy
Giphy |

It's official, Selena is blessing us with an album soon!

The 29-year-old star has finally revealed the news we've all been waiting for, confirming that she's working on her fourth studio album – but she hasn't revealed the title yet.

On Deadline's Crew Call podcast on Tuesday (May 24), the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress revealed that she's 'working' on new music. We are excited about this one.

Selena Visits The White House

Aside from being an actress and entrepreneur, Selina is deeply committed to various causes, including mental health activism. The White House enlisted Selena Gomez to promote mental health in commemoration of May being the month set aside for Mental health. The singer appeared in a video alongside President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

"I don't take my platform lightly. I'm not perfect, I'm human. I have things that I walk through. That's why I feel like people like me, hopefully, can be the other side of the voice and say... I don't have it all put together, I have had to work through this. I've tried everything to escape this feeling," Gomez said in the White House video, shared first with CNN.

