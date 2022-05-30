Vanessa Hudgens' Workout Routine For Killer Abs

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens wearing short wavy hairstyle
Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Vanessa Hudgens paraded her killer abs all around Rome during a recent trip. The 33-year-old tick, tick...BOOM! actress was in the Italian capital to attend the launch of the Giambattista Valli x Mytheresa capsule collection, and she gave us major fitness inspiration when she flaunted her incredibly toned physique in a photo dump on Instagram.

Alongside her sister Stella Hudgens, the High School Musical alum soaked in the sights, with her abs on full display in a tiny pink crop-top and matching trousers. Scroll for the post.

The Latest

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Carriejune Anne Bowlby Flashes Abs In Bikini

How Serial Killer Moses Sithole Terrorized South Africa For 2 Years

'A Stronger Version Of Myself': Taylor Armstrong Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Explains Why She Didn't Attend Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

Her Pandemic Workout Routine

It’s no secret that Hudgens is obsessed with exercise – the proof is all over her Instagram. In an interview with Shape in October last year, she spoke about her workout routine, saying, “During the pandemic, when everything was paused, I created a little community. I'd get my friends together over Zoom and we would do Isaac Boots's live workout classes. As the world started to reopen, I found myself obsessed with Dogpound. I go with my best friend; we're extremely competitive.”

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Her Go-To Exercises

Vanessa Hudgens posing in blue crop-top and white skirt
Shutterstock | 564025

The Princess Switch star continued, “We have the best time — the amount of dancing we do between sets is ridiculous. Everyone knows when we're at the gym. They say they hear us before they see us.”

What are her go-to exercises? “I do squats with a rack, and I love to see how much weight I can add to the bar. That's empowering. And I've just gotten back into Pilates with a reformer. It works your muscles like nothing else.”

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Eats 'Cotton Candy Grapes'

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

'Unstoppable'

In August last year, Dogpound posted a video on its Instagram page showing Hudgens and a friend crushing an intense workout in the gym. Their routine included slide squats, one- and two-leg pelvic lifts, toe touch crunches, weighted sled pushes, and leg lifts.

To illustrate just how crazy she is about working out, she said, “At my fittest, I feel unstoppable. You think, 'There's no way I can get through 30 reps.' But then you do, and you remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Her Diet

Vanessa Hudgens posing in fitted black gown with sheer panels
Shutterstock | 673594

As for her diet, Hudgens said, “My overall food philosophy is, if it's real, I'll eat it. Many things are processed and contain chemicals and ingredients I can't pronounce. I want real food. If I'm in Italy, and I see them making pasta by hand, or if it grows from the earth, that's real. I stay away from the processed stuff. I also don't eat meat. I'm a pescatarian. What animals go through is so inhumane. That's not a system that I support.”

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Ahead Of Formula 1 Games

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini 'Achieves Balance'

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Leaves Her Hourglass Figure On Display

Bebe Rexha In Swimsuit Promises 'World Domination'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.