NFL News: 49ers Players Defend Javon Kinlaw Following Confrontation With Reporter

A San Francisco 49ers helmet
Shutterstock | 931246

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

Relationships between NFL players and reporters aren't always the best, which is true for one San Francisco 49ers player these days. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw recently had a confrontation with a team reporter. This incident seemed to stem from the way the reporter covered the team and Kinlaw in particular.

Now, his teammates have rallied around him and are speaking out in defense of the 24-year-old former first-round selection.

The Confrontation

Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers
Shutterstock | 3983360

Before the two came face to face, the reporter posted a video on Twitter in which he claimed that Kinlaw confronted him during the day Tuesday. According to the reporter, the two exchanged words before Kinlaw knocked the reporter's hat off his head. AP writer Josh Dubow later confirmed the report's account of this confrontation.

The back and forth took place Tuesday night when the reporter went live on Twitter to discuss his reaction to the team's first week of OTA's. "All I know is when I walked up on you, your f***ing body temperature was f***ing cold as ice," Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw never explicitly said what this reporter did to upset him but made a general claim that he didn't feel the reporter treated the players as human beings, saying "I'm not an animal."

The reporter himself has admitted to saying many negative things about the 24-year-old, including saying he has "an 80-year-old knee" and that the Niners shouldn't have drafted him in the first place.

"I Could Retire Today"

Levi Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers
Shutterstock | 320815301

The reporter, while claiming to take some of Kinlaw's words as a threat, didn't seem too upset by the interaction. In fact, he seemed to revel in the attention he gained through it all.

"My dad was in the industry," the reporter said, referencing his father, a longtime columnist in the Bay Area. "He put me up on the game when I was very young. Because if [Kinlaw] touched me, if he pushed, me, dude … I could retire today. That's what went through my mind: I'm about to be a multimillionaire thanks to Javon Kinlaw."

In Defense Of Kinlaw

Levi Stadium
Shutterstock | 3983360

Many of Kinlaw's teammates had his back in the fallout of the live stream confrontation. Fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead said "This is the type of low life we let into our building. He would rather antagonize and provoke players into hitting him so he can retire instead of doing his 'job' of journalism." Long snapper Taybor Pepper said the reporter's work was "low-effort s--tposting" to which many around the league agreed.

Niners tight end George Kittle also jumped in, writing on his Instagram story "It's crazy to me that someone who is allowed into our building has the mindset/goal to antagonize and irritate players with their endgame being this," referencing the reporter's remark about being able to retire if he was hit. "Being in this building, let alone in this league, is an opportunity, not a right. People get really comfortable typing behind a screen!"

Is The Hatchet Buried?

The Levi Stadium sign
Shutterstock | 2316

The reporter hosted a show on Wednesday night and began by telling the viewers that he and Kinlaw had met earlier in the day in the office of Niners general manager John Lynch. The reporter claimed that the 24-year-old defensive lineman aired his grievances, shook his hand, and "we squashed it, it's over."

Kinlaw, however, refutes that the beef between the two is done and over with. "I shook your hand for my organization," he wrote on his Instagram story. "Nowhere was anything squashed and you know that. Stop cappin dog."

