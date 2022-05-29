Before the two came face to face, the reporter posted a video on Twitter in which he claimed that Kinlaw confronted him during the day Tuesday. According to the reporter, the two exchanged words before Kinlaw knocked the reporter's hat off his head. AP writer Josh Dubow later confirmed the report's account of this confrontation.

The back and forth took place Tuesday night when the reporter went live on Twitter to discuss his reaction to the team's first week of OTA's. "All I know is when I walked up on you, your f***ing body temperature was f***ing cold as ice," Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw never explicitly said what this reporter did to upset him but made a general claim that he didn't feel the reporter treated the players as human beings, saying "I'm not an animal."

The reporter himself has admitted to saying many negative things about the 24-year-old, including saying he has "an 80-year-old knee" and that the Niners shouldn't have drafted him in the first place.