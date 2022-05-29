Bebe Rexha In Swimsuit Promises 'World Domination'

Close up of Bebe Rexha smiling in a short platinum blonde bob and red lipstick
Shutterstock | 751606

Entertainment
chisom

Pop singer Bebe Rexha left little to the imagination in her risque cutout swimsuit, leaving her 10.7 million followers speechless. The artist who's popular for advocating body positivity shared a profound message saying,

"Together the world could be ours."

Then she added a cute message urging the followers to,

"Swipe for a little gift."

Rexha recently steamed things up on her social media with her Easter Bunny post where she dressed like a playboy bunny and played in a giant cake. So, it's not the first time her racy outfit would spice up her Instagram.

Keep Scrolling to see the post.

The Latest

Jennifer Aniston In Cutout Black Dress Bids Ellen Farewell

Author Of 'How To Murder Your Husband' Convicted Of Murdering Her Husband

Selena Gomez Stuns In Red Dress

Professional Ballerina Shot And Killed By Husband

Anna Kendrick In Swimsuit Brings The Silly Face!

Rexha Shares A Surprise With Fans

The singer-songwriter wore a black cutout monokini with a cross neckline and a plunging V bodice, causing the swimwear to cover sensitive bits of her boobs, leaving the rest exposed.

She paired the black number with a black knee-length skirt and sandal mules but took off the former in the subsequent slide to flaunt her thick thighs. Rexha wore her blonde hair into a curly bob and topped it with silver-lens sunglasses. She called the last slide a surprise.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Dress

By Ashabi Azeez

Sunbathing In Bikini

Rexha wore a lemon triangle top with a strawberry checkered bucket hat over her breeze-blown blonde hair. The knitted hat had yellow hemming resting over her purple-framed blue-lens visor sunglasses. She accessorized her look with bold ring pieces and kept a face fee of makeup as she prepared to sunbathe on the beach. Fans in the comment section flattered her, saying,

"Give me tips on being such a beautiful person,"

and

"Ms. Fancy Hats"

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Wows Kneeling On Sand In Swimsuit

Growing Out Her Roots?

Rexha celebrated the start of Summer with a "cheeky" post showing her butt cheeks in a mini skirt and skintight long-sleeved top combo in her latest share. She braided her blonde hair and left two tendrils to frame her purple-framed sunglasses.

One user told her Summer never looked so good, while another asked if she was letting her natural black hair grow out because of the undergrowth seen through the braids.

The World Through Rose-Tinted Glasses

The pop star noted that she's finally feeling human again while showing off her rose-colored eyewear. She wore glasses with a pink cropped top and low jean pants outfit combo with white flowers blooming in the background. Rexha showed off her tight abs and blue-painted nails while soaking in the sun's rays. She found a background with flowers matching her knitted sweater in another shot.

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

Mandy Rose In Bikini Says 'Work Hard, Play Harder'

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Ahead Of Formula 1 Games

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

Mandy Rose Straddles Bike In Athleisure

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.