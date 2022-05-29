NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks For Fournier, Quickley, Toppin & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Jazz may not have shown any indication that they are planning to trade Mitchell but after they suffered another huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that the three-time NBA All-Star will demand a trade this summer.

The season is yet to come to an end, but several teams are already closely monitoring Mitchell's situation in Utah.