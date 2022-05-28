NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Robert Williams III, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Compensations

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may have said that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Still, if they won't show him a clear path to title contention this summer, there's a huge possibility for the three-time NBA All-Star to demand a trade.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Wizards would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market, or they would risk losing him in the summer of 2023 as a free agent without getting anything in return.