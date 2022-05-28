NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Robert Williams III, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Compensations

Bradley Beal wearing a mask
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may have said that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Still, if they won't show him a clear path to title contention this summer, there's a huge possibility for the three-time NBA All-Star to demand a trade.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Wizards would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market, or they would risk losing him in the summer of 2023 as a free agent without getting anything in return.

Bradley Beal To Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal taking a free throw
One of the top favorite landing spots for Beal should he and the Wizards decide to part ways is the Boston Celtics. Beal continues to be linked to the Celtics due to his connection with Jayson Tatum.

Both are from St. Louis, and Beal admitted they have a "special relationship" last summer. The Celtics may be currently focused on winning the Eastern Conference and getting their 18th NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Still, if they fall short of achieving their goal, they are expected to be more aggressive in improving their roster around Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Proposed Celtics-Wizards Blockbuster

Bradley Beal shaking the hands of opponents
Even if Beal makes a trade request, the Celtics would still need to come up with an intriguing offer to convince the Wizards to send him to Beantown this summer. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea to enable the Celtics to pair Tatum with Beal without giving up Brown.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a trade package that includes Robert Williams III, Aaron Nesmith, and future draft picks to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

Bradley Beal Gives Celtics A More Dangerous Offense

Bradley Beal bringing the ball down
Sacrificing a young and promising center like Williams III would be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it would be worth it to acquire a player of Beal's caliber. The potential arrival of Beal in Boston would enable the Celtics to create a "Big Three" with Tatum and Brown and make them a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor next season.

Beal would give the Celtics a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal won't have difficulty building chemistry with ball-dominant superstars like Tatum and Brown.

Does The Trade Make Sense For Wizards?

Robert Williams III playing for the Celtics
The Wizards would insist on including Brown or Tatum in the Celtics' offer, but with Beal already entering the final year of his contract, they are no longer in a position to demand the king's ransom.

Though it's not the ideal trade package, acquiring two young and promising talents in Williams III and Nesmith, together with future draft assets, in exchange for Beal's expiring deal isn't bad for the Wizards. Getting all those assets would give the Wizards the option to undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Beal era immediately.

