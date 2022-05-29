Solved: The 1991 Murder Of Joy Hibbs

An autopsy sees what police and EMS cannot. It is the victim's best friend. The postmortem examination quietly and diligently investigates, revealing the time and cause of death. If the pathologist is uncertain at first glance, an autopsy will tell them where and when the victim had their last meal. It will expose the restaurant where the victim ate their final supper if no other diner in town prepares one similar to that found in the victim. It is as cunning as the killer.

The autopsy is the biggest snitch in a police investigation, and the killer should be apprehensive. The 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs was one police thought would never be solved. The house fire, which destroyed evidence, and a body burned beyond recognition, attempted to sabotage the investigation. Still, Robert Francis Atkins of Falls Township could not escape the judicial system and autopsy forever.