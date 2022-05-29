A Must-See! Demi Rose Plays Tennis In Bikini

Showing off her voluptuously curvy physique, Rose, 27, shared new photos taken on the tennis court, thanks to London-based photographer Danny Desantos, who captured some amazing angles.

She wore a skimpy white two-piece bikini paired with Nike sneakers and mid-calf socks and completed her look with sunglasses and an oversized hair bandeau styled over her long-flowing ponytails.

In the first photo, the English model bares her unrivaled derriere as she serves tennis balls towards 'no man's land'. In her second shot, Demi turns to the frame posing with her tennis racket and ball, this time 'serving looks' of her stunning hourglass figure.

"Practice makes perfect! 😌," she captioned the post, which has since racked up over 500k views in less than 48 hours, accompanied by a tireless stream of gushing comments.