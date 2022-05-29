Ibiza-based model Demi Rose Mawby has stunned social media fans once again with another scroll-stopping bikini photo.
A Must-See! Demi Rose Plays Tennis In Bikini
Serving In Her Two Piece Bikini
Showing off her voluptuously curvy physique, Rose, 27, shared new photos taken on the tennis court, thanks to London-based photographer Danny Desantos, who captured some amazing angles.
She wore a skimpy white two-piece bikini paired with Nike sneakers and mid-calf socks and completed her look with sunglasses and an oversized hair bandeau styled over her long-flowing ponytails.
In the first photo, the English model bares her unrivaled derriere as she serves tennis balls towards 'no man's land'. In her second shot, Demi turns to the frame posing with her tennis racket and ball, this time 'serving looks' of her stunning hourglass figure.
"Practice makes perfect! 😌," she captioned the post, which has since racked up over 500k views in less than 48 hours, accompanied by a tireless stream of gushing comments.
Danny Desantos 'Demi Rose Bikini Catalog'
Yep! There is an entire catalog of sexy swimsuit photos of Demi Rose in Danny Desantos's photography portfolio. He's been snapping pics of the British beauty from as far back as 2016.
Here the photographer shared a clip of a photoshoot he did of a much younger Rose when she was just a 21-year-old brunette.
Brunette Demi In Hawaiian Print Bikini
In 2018, Desantos captured Demi in this sultry pose wearing a white and aquamarine Hawaiian print two-piece swimsuit when she rocked her natural hair color. Earlier this month, the social media influencer switched back to her brunette tresses and asked fans if they liked it.
Dominatrix Demi
Heading into 2019, the two collaborated for photos of Demi shaking things up in this leather dominatrix get-up styled by Lady Lucie Latex's impeccable latex designs.
Demi In Purple Latex Bikini
Shot on location at the Sri Panwa hotel in Phuket, Thailand, Rose stunned again, donning this purple latex bikini. She styled her swimwear with a floral kimono and folding fan to keep in sync with the theme of her Asian escape. Another masterful creation by Desantos, who wrote on one of the shots, "Always 💯🖤."
Horseback Riding In Bikini
In this two-piece heart print bikini, Demi proves she's a hard act to beat while horseback riding on the beach. Fans commented, "Omg this is like my fantasy photoshoot," and "Yo this photo caught my attention," on the photo, which was taken in 2017 by Desantos.