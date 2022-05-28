Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert's friendship is one for the ages. Not only have they become fan favorites against all music fans, but their personality makes them lovable also. Here is why their friendship works.
Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship
They Have A Hit Single Together
After you work with someone, you are bound to become friends. And recording a hit single together only made Carrie's and Miranda's friendship even stronger. The pair recorded "Somethin' Bad" in 2014. It topped Billboard's Hot Country Song chart and peaked on the Top 20 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The track has been certified two times Platinum.
To commemorate the hit single, Miranda gave Carrie a motorcycle. She told Good America: "She was wanting a motorcycle, and I wanted to get her something for all the work she's put in, singing on the record, doing the performances. She's been practicing, so I can't wait. She's gonna look hot on that thing."
They've Made History Together
Because Carrie Understood and Miranda Lambert are country music superstars, they often compete against each other for the same awards. In fact, in 2020, they became the first female country artists to be nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA's at the same time. It was the first time since 1979 that two female artists had been nominated together.
Miranda told Entertainment Weekly at the time: "That's pretty incredible, and it's also very humbling to be the other one next to Carrie Underwood. She's a force, and I've always been a huge supporter and believer and was very vocal last year about how I thought she should take it home. So if she does this year, I'll be the first one out of my seat." The award ended up going to Eric Church.
They Publicly Support Each Other
Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of The Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. Carrie could not have been prouder of her. She said: "It is always wonderful because there are so many incredibly talented women in this genre, and Miranda is long overdue for winning this award, so I couldn't be more proud of her as a sister in this genre of music and in this industry. There were a lot incredible females on stage tonight and I look forward to more of that happening."
They Respect Each Other
Before releasing their single, Miranda spoke about the process to Yahoo. Miranda said: "Singing with Carrie Underwood is very, very intimidating — I mean, I'll be honest. She is an amazing vocalist. I'm a big fan of hers, and asking her to do this was nerve-racking. It's been too long since two girls in our genre have come together like that - especially on a song that's kind of in your face."