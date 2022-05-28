Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

Because Carrie Understood and Miranda Lambert are country music superstars, they often compete against each other for the same awards. In fact, in 2020, they became the first female country artists to be nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA's at the same time. It was the first time since 1979 that two female artists had been nominated together.

Miranda told Entertainment Weekly at the time: "That's pretty incredible, and it's also very humbling to be the other one next to Carrie Underwood. She's a force, and I've always been a huge supporter and believer and was very vocal last year about how I thought she should take it home. So if she does this year, I'll be the first one out of my seat." The award ended up going to Eric Church.