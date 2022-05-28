Pop Icon Christina Aguilera lent her sonorous voice to the AmFar Cannes Gala in the fight for AIDs Cure. The singer performed one of her greatest hits in a figure-hugging bejeweled velvet dress with her hair back to its signature blonde color. Before the event, the 41-year-old switched up her look to a redhead for her new three-part Spanish EP, starting with La Fuerza (The Strength).

She shared a new picture letting her 8.3 million followers on Instagram know that the second part is ready. With these new songs, Aguilera returns to her mother tongue for the first time in 20 years since achieving mainstream success.