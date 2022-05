The Boston Red Sox would certainly love to keep Xander Bogaerts on the team for the long run. However, the talented shortstop doesn't seem to feel valued at Fenway Park, as he's constantly turned down contract extensions.

Trevor Story's presence only complicates the picture. Chaim Bloom brought a top-notch insurance policy in the case Bogaerts leaves. But ironically, could that move be the catalyst he needs to force his way out?