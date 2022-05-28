Miley Cyrus Flaunts Topless Backside In Bikini

American pop star Miley Cyrus recently released her first-ever live album, Attention Live, including performances from her recent South American tour. She thrilled fans with risque outfits, from bodysuits to cutout jumpsuits during the tours.

Although she cut her tour short because of an on-air accident and later contracted Covid-19, the singer-songwriter announced last month that she's hail and hearty. Last Tuesday, one of her oldest friends, Selena Gomez, made an impression on her (Miley) for her (Selena) SNL monologue, much to fans' delight.

