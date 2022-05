But even though he's not focused on his next move, Contreras would certainly welcome a move to The Bronx.

The Yankees have been the best team in the American League by a long stretch this season, boasting a dominant rotation, a solid bullpen, and one of the most productive offenses in all of baseball.

Certainly, leaving home after 13 years will be a tough blow for anybody, especially after all he's been through with the organization. But if he were to leave, there would be no better place to go at this moment than Yankee Stadium.