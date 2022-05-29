Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Leaves Her Hourglass Figure On Display 

Signed as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010, Swanepoel has a slew of fashion editorials on social media. One of her social media fashion updates included a strappy black two-piece bikini she shared on Instagram. The series of images uploaded showed the South African model, 33, posing for the camera at a beachside.

While strappy bikinis are not an unusual style, the black two-piece had an intricate design that made it pretty unique. Swanepoel's curves also added an extra flair to the design, and as expected, she got her 17.5 million Instagram fans gushing.

She blessed fans with her back view in one snap, putting her 5.7ft on full display. The outfit was completed with a pair, gold anklet, necklace, and bangle. The stunning appearance has since received over 98,000 likes and hundreds of friendly acknowledgments.