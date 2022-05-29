Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Leaves Her Hourglass Figure On Display 

Candice Swanepoel's appearance is almost magical, with a body structure fit for a goddess, flawless skin, and long blond hair. She is highly demanded among top fashion houses such as Victoria's Secret, Givenchy Fendi, Versace, and Chanel.

However, while Swanepoel is a versatile model, many fans likely recognize her for her stunning bikini outfits.

Swanepoel In Strappy Bikini 

Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 2131613

Signed as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010, Swanepoel has a slew of fashion editorials on social media. One of her social media fashion updates included a strappy black two-piece bikini she shared on Instagram. The series of images uploaded showed the South African model, 33, posing for the camera at a beachside.

While strappy bikinis are not an unusual style, the black two-piece had an intricate design that made it pretty unique. Swanepoel's curves also added an extra flair to the design, and as expected, she got her 17.5 million Instagram fans gushing.

She blessed fans with her back view in one snap, putting her 5.7ft on full display. The outfit was completed with a pair, gold anklet, necklace, and bangle. The stunning appearance has since received over 98,000 likes and hundreds of friendly acknowledgments.

More On Swanepoel Bikini Appearances

Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 2131613

Either strolling down a runway or posing behind the camera for a top fashion brand Swanepoel's model's bikini appearance is mind-blowing. The blond beauty, who was listed 8th on the Forbes top-earning models in 2016, once took to social media to share photos of a series of popping bikinis that fans couldn't resist.

The first snap featured Swanepoel wearing a neon green strappy bathing suit with a bottom that was secured by two knots at the sides. Her hair was swept back, and she accessorized with a pair of neon rimmed glasses, gold earrings, knuckle rings, and bangles.

In the second image, Swanepoel, who is all about summer plans, poses in an orange bikini and a white cropped top. This time she paired her outfits with gold waist chains that drew attention to her waistline, and her hair flew freely around her face. She then gave viewers an up-close look at her neon bathing suit, posting only her trunk in the third image.

Impacting The Fashion Industry 

Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 842284

Swanepoel is stamping her presence in different genres of fashion. After taking a break from her model career following the birth of her first child, the fashion mogul, who is now a mom of two, return to the fashion industry with more spice. Swanepoel showed fans another side of her fashion preference when she launched her own swimsuit brand

She joined forces with Daniela Manfredi to create the eco-lifestyle and swimsuit brand Tropic of C. Since its launch, Tropic of C has been topping the market. 

 

More On The Swimsuit Brand 

Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 751606

Launched in February 2018, Tropic of C is available internationally. It has also been featured on e-tailers like Goop, Moda Operandi, and Olivela. Already famous among top fashion lovers, the primarily direct-to-consumer brand will have an IRL presence when it launches in the UK as part of Selfridges' "Swim Hut" activation by October.

Tropic of C also boasts a list of luxe global wholesalers like Holt Renfrew in Canada and Factory 52 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The brand remains suitable, and its fashion-centric designs accentuate women's powerful femininity.

