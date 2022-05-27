New details are emerging about the gunman’s rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas, raising questions for some people about whether police did enough to stop the massacre as it unfolded inside a classroom.
Some Details, More Questions Emerge About Texas School Shooting
Onlookers Begged Police Officers To Go Inside The School
Video footage has emerged showing onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school as the shooting took place. The massacre lasted as long as 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
In the video, one woman yells “Go in there! Go in there!” to officers who stood outside Robb Elementary School in the close-knit town of Uvalde.
Authorities Release Few New Details
During a press conference on Thursday, authorities did not answer questions from reporters about why officers had not been able to stop the shooter sooner.
Victor Escalon, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said he had “taken all those questions into consideration” and would offer updates later.
The Facts That Are Confirmed So Far
A lot of conflicting information about the shooting has emerged. Investigators initially said that a school district police officer confronted the shooter outside the building. But authorities have since said that there was not an officer inside the school when the shooter arrived.
Officials now say the shooter crashed his truck and entered the school ”unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door at about 11:40 a.m.
The police officers arrived 12 minutes after the crash and did not enter the school until four minutes after that. They were then met with gunfire and took cover. Escalon said other officers called for backup, negotiators, and tactical teams while trying to evacuate students and teachers.
The crisis came to an end after a group of Border Patrol tactical officers entered the school roughly an hour later, at 12:45 p.m., and killed the gunman, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine.
Many other details of the case are still unknown, including the motive for the attack and what could have driven the 18-year-old gunman to commit such atrocities using a who used an AR-style rifle.
The Worst Massacre Since Sandy Hook A Decade Ago
The massacre marked the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
The victims of the shooting include two fourth-grade teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, and 19 students.
Authorities this week said the gunman had barricaded himself inside a single classroom at Robb Elementary and “began shooting anyone that was in his way.”