Some Details, More Questions Emerge About Texas School Shooting

A lot of conflicting information about the shooting has emerged. Investigators initially said that a school district police officer confronted the shooter outside the building. But authorities have since said that there was not an officer inside the school when the shooter arrived.

Officials now say the shooter crashed his truck and entered the school ”unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door at about 11:40 a.m.

The police officers arrived 12 minutes after the crash and did not enter the school until four minutes after that. They were then met with gunfire and took cover. Escalon said other officers called for backup, negotiators, and tactical teams while trying to evacuate students and teachers.

The crisis came to an end after a group of Border Patrol tactical officers entered the school roughly an hour later, at 12:45 p.m., and killed the gunman, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine.

Many other details of the case are still unknown, including the motive for the attack and what could have driven the 18-year-old gunman to commit such atrocities using a who used an AR-style rifle.