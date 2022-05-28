'It's Amazing That We Are Ten Years In': Shaunie O'Neal On Basketball Wives Season 10

Basketball Wives has featured top T.V. stars such as Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, and more as they document life, relationships, and the drama that comes with being a girlfriend, ex, baby mom, and wife of a professional athlete.

The last nine seasons have given a lot of stunning experiences for fans, all thanks to an excellent executive producer. As Basketball Wives embarks on its 10th season, O'Neal took time out of her busy schedule to discuss the show's success in a recent interview.

Asked if she ever predicted that the show would make it to season 10, O'Neal noted that she was unsure what to expect. The only thing O'Neal was sure of was that she had a fantastic cast and show, which kept her going.

Despite not being sure, the entrepreneur noted that it felt good to see the show's progress. O'Neal is glad that her show has not lost its connection with fans, and she believes crucial to keep evolving and mixing things up a little bit "so it doesn't get stagnant."