Sebastian Stan Explains Weird Scene On 'Pam & Tommy' In Appearance On 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Sebastian Stan of MCU fame
On May 20, 2022, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Sebastian Stan appeared on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sebastian's fame increased after he landed his long-running role as Bucky Barnes, nicknamed the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

The actor's most recent projects include starring in Pam & Tommy, a limited series on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind romance, and Fresh, a social thriller that isn't for the fainthearted.

Sebastian's time on Stephen's show was entertaining. Catch a glimpse of what he said below. 

Sebastian is no longer interested in going into space. During a 2016 appearance on Stephen's show, the Pam & Tommy star informed the host that he would be happy to join him on a voyage.

However, on Sebastian's return to the show on May 20, he revealed that he is now hesitant to follow in the footsteps of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Virgin boss Richard Branson, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk by going to space.

"I don't know if I trust those guys with my life," Sebastian playfully told the host.

Sebastian's Weird Scene In The 'Pam & Tommy' Series

Sebastian also talked about his new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which he plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

One of the most memorable scenes in the series features Sebastian as Tommy Lee having a heart-to-heart with his own penis, a prosthetic puppet that talked back, voiced by actor Jason Mantzoukas.

While Stephen seemed perplexed by the situation portrayed in that scene, Sebastian claimed that such a dialogue was not unusual.

"Man-to-man, I'm sure you can relate to that, right? I mean, there must have been once or twice where you might have relied on the old friend for a thing or two, right?" Sebastian quipped.

Sebastian Explains The Scene

Sebastian referred to the scene as sweet, saying, "It's actually a very sweet scene because it's a love confession to some extent." 

Sebastian further explained that the drummer's conversation with his body part was his way of processing that he had fallen in love with Pamela Anderson (played in "Pam & Tommy" by Lily Collins).

"He's realizing he's in love with this woman," Sebastian said, "and he's telling his best friend. 'Don't let me down, buddy.'"

Sebastian Looked Dashing In A Maroon Suit

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor appeared on the show wearing a maroon two-piece suit with a pink T-shirt. He accessorized the look with white sneakers. Sebastian looked incredibly smart and handsome.

Having Sebastian on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was quite interesting to watch, especially when he had to talk about his recent movie scene.

