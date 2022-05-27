In her latest Instagram share, actress Selena Gomez continues her advocacy for mental health awareness. With an audience of 321 million people, the 29-year-old uses her platform to amplify the voices of the oppressed and champion the causes of the underprivileged.

Her makeup brand Rare Beauty donates part of its proceeds to its Rare Impact Fund, which helps people with mental health issues. Earlier this year, she penned a heartfelt message in the NY Times to her workers, thanking them for their service. In promoting her new partnership with Our Place, Gomez switched up her look.