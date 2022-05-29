Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Coping With Insecurities

Closeup of Christina Aguilera wearing ponytail
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Christina Aguilera got honest about mental health in an interview.

The 41-year-old singer sat down with Health in April last year to discuss what life was like growing up in the spotlight. And she surprised fans when she revealed that, despite being a world-famous pop icon who always seemed to ooze confidence, she'd had to contend with insecurities, anxiety, and depression even at the peak of her career.

While many people see her as "a pillar of strength," she said she was "not ashamed to say that I have my dark moments." Read the details below.

The Latest

Jennifer Aniston In Cutout Black Dress Bids Ellen Farewell

Author Of 'How To Murder Your Husband' Convicted Of Murdering Her Husband

Selena Gomez Stuns In Red Dress

Professional Ballerina Shot And Killed By Husband

Anna Kendrick In Swimsuit Brings The Silly Face!

'A Lot Of Trauma'

Christina Aguilera posing in white crop-top and jeans
Shutterstock | 751606

In the interview, Aguilera recalled experiencing "a lot of trauma" as a child.

"I've definitely had struggles in the past with depression and anxiety—it's a constant battle to overcome a mind that is anxious, a mind that is always second-guessing," she said.

The pop superstar has been working since she was seven years old. "When I'm not working, there's a heavy amount of guilt that I feel," she revealed. "It's been embedded in me since I was little—you're shamed if you don't want to keep up."

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

'Bullying Mentality'

Christina Aguilera on the red carpet wearing white cutout dress
Shutterstock | 1092671

One of the things the "Lady Marmalade" singer found difficult to handle was how tabloids portrayed celebrities like her. She often felt betrayed when the press reported something that wasn't accurate. And because social media didn't exist yet, "you didn't have an outlet to speak out on your own," she said.

"Media, at the time, was also big on pitting women against each other," Aguilera continued. "And there was a bullying mentality going on in the tabloids. It's tough to look back on."

Anna Kendrick Wows Kneeling On Sand In Swimsuit

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Talks Body Positivity

How She Copes

Christina Aguilera wearing black dress and pouting
Shutterstock | 564025

When asked how she copes with mental health challenges, the "Genie in a Bottle" artist replied, "I write a lot. Pen to paper has always been grounding and centering for me. Also, getting outside helps—even if it's just my backyard. Feeling grass under my feet and looking at trees and clouds helps. Yoga has also been instrumental in helping me."

In May 2020, she shared in an Instagram post how diaries have helped her cope with mental health struggles and even urged her fans and friends to get in on the habit.

'Fighting Spirit'

Christina Aguilera performing onstage in silver leotard
Shutterstock | 167542784

Nowadays, Aguilera is trying to focus on her happiness instead of worrying "about what other people think."

She said, "No matter what I've been through—successes, childhood trauma, hardships—I still have a fighting spirit. I never want to stop learning and growing to be the best person I can be."

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Ahead Of Formula 1 Games

Mandy Rose In Bikini Says 'Work Hard, Play Harder'

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.