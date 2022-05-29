Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Coping With Insecurities

Christina Aguilera got honest about mental health in an interview.

The 41-year-old singer sat down with Health in April last year to discuss what life was like growing up in the spotlight. And she surprised fans when she revealed that, despite being a world-famous pop icon who always seemed to ooze confidence, she'd had to contend with insecurities, anxiety, and depression even at the peak of her career.

While many people see her as "a pillar of strength," she said she was "not ashamed to say that I have my dark moments." Read the details below.