Olivia Culpo Bares Toned Abs In Bikini

Former Beauty Queen Olivia Culpo has an incredible physique, and she never fails to show it off, be it in a bikini or casual outfit. Recently, she's been mixing both into one outfit as a signature summer style, which suits her physique.

From the pieces, she wore during Coachella to her red carpet looks, a.k.a. The Flight Attendant. The one constant feature with all the outfits has been Bikini tops over low-riding bottoms (skirts and pants), showing off her rock-hard abs and defined lines.

