Olivia Culpo Bares Toned Abs In Bikini

Close up of Olivia aCulpo looking back at Paparazzi at the Cannes Festival
Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
chisom

Former Beauty Queen Olivia Culpo has an incredible physique, and she never fails to show it off, be it in a bikini or casual outfit. Recently, she's been mixing both into one outfit as a signature summer style, which suits her physique.

From the pieces, she wore during Coachella to her red carpet looks, a.k.a. The Flight Attendant. The one constant feature with all the outfits has been Bikini tops over low-riding bottoms (skirts and pants), showing off her rock-hard abs and defined lines.

Read on to see the video and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Surfer Caroline Marks Bares Toned Abs In Bikini

Selena Gomez Stuns In Maxi Dress

'Sometimes You Gotta Smack The Bully': Former 'RHONJ' Star Caroline Manzo Calls Out Teresa Giudice

'I Finally Understand': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares Profound Statement After Splitting From Michael

Cowboys Legend Charles Haley Spreads Mental Health Awareness

Attending The F1 Miami Grand Prix

Olivia Culpo in miniskirt and top
Shutterstock | 1486838

Culpo shone in a diamante two-piece consisting of a bejeweled triangle top and sequin mini skirt paired with an oversized leather biker jacket. The outfit showed off her cleavage and toned long legs as she strolled toward the camera. Culpo paired her outfit with a sharp-cut bob parted down the center and nude matte makeup. The former beauty queen joined friends and family at the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix and celebrated her birthday afterwards.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Dress

By Ashabi Azeez

Joining The Fendace Campaign

Culpo also joined the campaign for the new Versace by Fendi - Fendace - wearing a one-piece bathing suit with a keyhole cutout on the chest. She paired the swimwear with more Fendace pieces, including a silk neck scarf and gold jewelry pieces. Culpo also wore her brown hair and a smoky eyeshadow for an intense look. Her pose also highlighted her long toned legs more since her abs were hidden behind the fully-covered swimsuit.

Demi Rose Slays In Bikini Style Costume Of Princess Leia

Anna Kendrick Wows Kneeling On Sand In Swimsuit

Attending 'The Flight Attendant' Premiere

Culpo joins the list of celebrities who wear daring outfits to events, and she took it up a notch at the season two premiere for The Flight Attendant. The model wore a skintight lavender bikini top with a beaded cross string holding it inside a multi-colored bolero jacket. She paired her swimwear with an asymmetrical GCDS jean skirt, mini crossbody purse, and white boots, embracing the "No dress code" theme.

Beef With American Airlines

Olivia Culpo close up
Shutterstock | 673594

She lived her dream at the premiere because she suffered discriminatory harassment from the flight attendants on American Airlines earlier this year. They made her change her outfit before letting her on board because she wore a cropped tank top and biker shorts. The incident went viral, causing a conversation on the internet about the extent of flight attendants' powers over passengers' outfits. There was no follow-up to the event, but we suspect the airline made up with the beauty queen behind the scenes.

Read Next

Must Read

Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Curvy Body In Bikini

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Sheer Dress

Constance Nunes In Bikini Enjoys 'Late Night Cruise'

Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Bares Abs Poolside

Hailie Jade In Bikini Is 'Ready For Summer Days'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.