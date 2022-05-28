NFL News: Saints' Jameis Winston Resumes On-Field Activities

The timing of Winston's ACL injury couldn't have been worse. Following the retirement of Drew Brees, the 28-year-old entered 2021 as the Saints starter. It was a second chance for Winston, who was let go by the Buccaneers in 2019 following a season where he threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.
And Winston was making the most of this second chance. He led New Orleans to a 5-2 record heading into Week 8, throwing for 1170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. It was a tragic end to a promising season. However, it seems as if those around him believe he can build off what he did in his limited game time last year.
"Jameis is going to defy all the odds," Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry said.