NFL News: Saints' Jameis Winston Resumes On-Field Activities

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during a game against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | NguoiDungKhongDinhDanh

Tristin McKinstry

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 last season. Seven months on, the veteran signal-caller is back on the field.

Winston participated in the Saints' OTA activities on Thursday, the first time he's been on a football field since he went down with his injury.

Excited To Be Back

Jameis Winston handing the ball off to Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Wikimedia | Icodense99

The 28-year-old quarterback took to the field with a brace on his knee. This is a necessity following his surgery to repair his ACL. "I am going to be wearing the brace during the season. I think everyone does that after an ACL, especially at the quarterback position," Winston said Thursday. "There's nothing limiting, there's nothing that really bothers you from that perspective. So, I'm commanding the brace now."

Winston also expressed his joy at being back among his teammates and participating in on-field activities. "Excited," he said. "And grateful. Every time I get an opportunity to step on the field and work with my teammates, I'm going to take advantage of the opportunity, and I'm grateful that I get a chance to do that."

Full Support

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throwing against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | Icodense99

Winston's return was met with full backing by those around him on the team. Even newcomers such as Tyrann Mathieu have recognized the passion behind the signal-callers work.

"He's determined," Mathieu said. "He's committed to it. I think it's a good sign to see for your football team, to see your quarterback out there whether he be working through an injury or not. But to see him out there, I think that says a lot about him and the kind of person and leader that he is."

Rookie receiver Chris Olave was impressed by his quarterback. The Ohio State product is attending his first OTAs after becoming the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. "I tried to catch a deep ball from him the other day, and he overthrew me," Olave said. "That's when I knew his arm was there."

Good Progress

Jameis Winston during a game against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | Icodense99

The former first overall pick told reporters that he was pleased with his physical progress up to this point. "Drops are at full speed right now," he said. "Still progressing into running. But I'm more just taking advantage of every opportunity I can get. I'm happy I can take full-speed reps with passing, not rolling out and stuff yet. (But) everything is going great."

New head coach Dennis Allen liked what he saw from his quarterback and mentioned that Winston had been present all week at OTAs. That Winston looked good wasn't a shocker, according to Allen. "With the way that he works and how hard he works, it doesn't surprise me. I think we've got to continue to be smart with that, which I think we are. We're going to continue to push to get him better, but yet try to be smart about it."

Building Off Last Year

Jameis Winston throwing in a game against the Washington Football Team
Wikimedia | NguoiDungKhongDinhDanh

The timing of Winston's ACL injury couldn't have been worse. Following the retirement of Drew Brees, the 28-year-old entered 2021 as the Saints starter. It was a second chance for Winston, who was let go by the Buccaneers in 2019 following a season where he threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

And Winston was making the most of this second chance. He led New Orleans to a 5-2 record heading into Week 8, throwing for 1170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. It was a tragic end to a promising season. However, it seems as if those around him believe he can build off what he did in his limited game time last year.

"Jameis is going to defy all the odds," Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry said.

