NFL News: Saints' Jameis Winston Resumes On-Field Activities

Winston's return was met with full backing by those around him on the team. Even newcomers such as Tyrann Mathieu have recognized the passion behind the signal-callers work.

"He's determined," Mathieu said. "He's committed to it. I think it's a good sign to see for your football team, to see your quarterback out there whether he be working through an injury or not. But to see him out there, I think that says a lot about him and the kind of person and leader that he is."

Rookie receiver Chris Olave was impressed by his quarterback. The Ohio State product is attending his first OTAs after becoming the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. "I tried to catch a deep ball from him the other day, and he overthrew me," Olave said. "That's when I knew his arm was there."