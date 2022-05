The New York Knicks would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason to find a new starting point guard. With the failed Kemba Walker experiment and Immanuel Quickley's lack of experience, the Knicks need a new floor general who would ease the burden on RJ Barrett's shoulders in terms of playmaking and ball handling.

The 2021-22 NBA season is yet to end, but the Knicks are already being linked to several quality point guards who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer.