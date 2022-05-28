Chloe Kim Works Out With Her Dog Reese 

Chloe Kim
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Claudine Baugh

Chloe Kim maintains quite an active lifestyle to stay in top form as an Olympic snowboarder. Best friend Reese, her miniature Australian Shepherd, is never too far behind to accompany the pro athlete on her many fitness journeys.

That's exactly why Chloe and her pup joined forces with Purina Pro Plan last month to encourage dog owners like her to participate in the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge with their canines.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Yankees Could Still Trade For Willson Contreras

Sebastian Stan Explains Weird Scene On 'Pam & Tommy' In Appearance On 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

Analyst Believes Money Could Be The Real Issue Behind Rob Gronkowski's Situation

'It's Amazing That We Are Ten Years In': Shaunie O'Neal On Basketball Wives Season 10

Working Out With Reese 

Kim, 22, takes Reese on all her fitness excursions and even to the gym. "I go work out, and I always bring her with me to the gym," she told PEOPLE at an event to launch her partnership with the pet brand. "We go on hikes. We go out everywhere. Whenever I'm driving somewhere, she will come with me." 

One of Reese's favorite activities to do with her snowboarder mom is trekking the trails. "We go on long hikes; they're not like an hour, they're pretty long, like four to five hours," Kim explained. "She loves exploring, sniffing everything, running around," she said about her pup.

Celebrities

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Purina Pro Plan Partnership

It was important for Chloe to help Reese maintain the energy, strength, and health she needed to keep up with such an athletic lifestyle, so she decided to try the Purina Pro Plan Sport. 

Immediately, the snowboarder said she noticed a difference in Reese after swapping her food. "She's able to keep up her stamina, have high energy, and she can just go on forever," Kim said.

After experiencing the benefits of the Purina Pro Plan diet, Kim and Reese partnered with the pet brand on the Pro Plan Million Mile Challenge. The program, (which has since ended earlier this month), was aimed at encouraging pet parents to get active with their dogs to reach one million collective miles through dog walking and activity.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Chloe's Call To Get Active With Your Pup

Last month Chloe shared the move with her Instagram followers and showed a sweet clip of how she and Reese had kick-started the challenge.

"@reesetheminiaussie and I are kicking off the Million Mile Challenge fueled by Purina Pro Plan Sport today [April 19] and want you to join us and log miles for a good cause 🐶 #ad Get outside and get active with your dog to help us reach a MILLION MILES! When we do, @proplan will donate $100,000 to @athletesforanimals," she wrote.

"Running, walking, hiking… the options are endless for the #millionmilechallenge. The only rules are to bring your dog along for the adventure and log it all through Strava! PS: let me know how you're getting out and getting active with your dog!" she added.

Kim hoped the challenge would inspire pet parents to "spend as much time as you can with your doggies."

"I saw this really sad quote, and it was like, 'To you, your dog is part of your life, but to them, you're their whole life,' so maximizing every moment I have with her [Reese] has been a big priority," she said.

Reese Is Family 

Kim brought home Reese as a puppy in 2016, and they've been best friends since, "Oh, we're besties for real. We do everything together," she said. Reese has also become a big part of the Kim family; whenever Chloe has to travel, she says her relatives are always eager to care for Reese.

"My family always fights over who gets to watch her, so my sisters will want her, or my parents will want her," Kim explained. "And whenever they know I have a trip coming up, they're like, 'Oh, who's going to watch Reese? Can we take Reese?'"

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

'My Head Is The Size Of A Tiny Edamame Bean': Megan Fox Shares New Hairstyle

Inside Kate Beckinsale's Enchanting $4M Brentwood Home

'I Finally Understand': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares Profound Statement After Splitting From Michael

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.