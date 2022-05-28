Chloe Kim Works Out With Her Dog Reese 

Last month Chloe shared the move with her Instagram followers and showed a sweet clip of how she and Reese had kick-started the challenge.

"@reesetheminiaussie and I are kicking off the Million Mile Challenge fueled by Purina Pro Plan Sport today [April 19] and want you to join us and log miles for a good cause 🐶 #ad Get outside and get active with your dog to help us reach a MILLION MILES! When we do, @proplan will donate $100,000 to @athletesforanimals," she wrote.

"Running, walking, hiking… the options are endless for the #millionmilechallenge. The only rules are to bring your dog along for the adventure and log it all through Strava! PS: let me know how you're getting out and getting active with your dog!" she added.

Kim hoped the challenge would inspire pet parents to "spend as much time as you can with your doggies."

"I saw this really sad quote, and it was like, 'To you, your dog is part of your life, but to them, you're their whole life,' so maximizing every moment I have with her [Reese] has been a big priority," she said.