NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Nets

Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons is again expected to be the subject of trade speculations in the 2022 NBA offseason. Despite successfully finding his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors continue to swirl around Simmons and his future in the league.

The Nets are yet to make him available on the trading block. Still, with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and questionable fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, most people believe they are better off moving him again this summer.