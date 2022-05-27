NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Nets

Ben Simmons going to the locker room
Wikimedia | Blueairforce

Sports
JB Baruelo

Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons is again expected to be the subject of trade speculations in the 2022 NBA offseason. Despite successfully finding his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors continue to swirl around Simmons and his future in the league.

The Nets are yet to make him available on the trading block. Still, with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and questionable fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, most people believe they are better off moving him again this summer.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Evan Fournier, Alec Burks & 2023 1st-Rounder For D'Angelo Russell

Yankees Dealing With Multiple Injuries To Key Players

NBA Rumors: Rockets Could Send Christian Wood To Warriors For James Wiseman, Moses Moody & No. 28 Pick

The Brethren - The Extremist 1800s Cult

Paris Hilton Opens Up About Teenage Abuse Experience

Teaming Up With Other Klutch Sports Clients

Ben Simmons taking a free throw
Wikimedia | CalDoesIt

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Simmons is the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Jason Reed of Fansided's Lake Show Life came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable Simmons to join forces with two huge Klutch Sports clients - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - in Los Angeles. The suggested deal won't only be between the Lakers and the Nets, but it would also involve the New York Knicks.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Lakers would get Simmons, the Nets would receive Evan Fournier and Julius Randle, and the Knicks would obtain Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2028.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

By JB Baruelo

Lakers Get Size & Defensive Boost

Ben Simmons dunks the ball
Wikimedia | Dudek1337

Similar to his current situation in Brooklyn, there would be some questions regarding Simmons' fit with James and Davis. However, though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from the three-point range, Reed believes that there are still huge benefits from pairing Simmons with James and Davis.

"Sure, the floor spacing is still not great with Simmons, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, but the Lakers would have so much size and defense that they can just stick two three-point shooters like Malik Monk with another guard/forward shooter and be just fine," Reed wrote. "Just imagine the defensive ceiling of this team with Simmons and Davis controlling both the perimeter and the paint."

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers For Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, No. 23 Pick & 2023 Second-Rounder In Proposed Trade

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

Nets Add Two Starters

Julius Randle taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Bagumba

The proposed three-team trade would be worth exploring for the Nets, especially if they want to run it back with Irving and Durant next season. By sending Simmons to Los Angeles, the Nets would be receiving two starting-caliber players capable of spacing the floor. This season, Randle may have gone through plenty of ups and downs, but Reed believes that he would still be an "over-qualified third-best player" on a contending team like the Nets.

Turner would give the Nets another three-point specialist. He and Seth Curry can share the duty as Irving's backcourt partner in Brooklyn.

Knicks Land A Star Guard & Draft Assets

Russell Westbrook holding the ball
Wikimedia | Bagumba

Meanwhile, the hypothetical three-team deal would be a no-brainer for the Knicks as it would enable them to hit two birds with one stone. Aside from obtaining more future draft assets, swapping the long-term deals of Turner and Randle for Westbrook's expiring contract would allow them to create a huge chunk of their salary cap space in the summer of 2023.

Also, while waiting for his contract to expire, Westbrook could temporarily address the Knicks' need for a new starting point guard. Westbrook may have struggled with the Lakers this season, but he would still be an upgrade over Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley in the Knicks' backcourt.

Read Next

Must Read

Inside Kate Beckinsale's Enchanting $4M Brentwood Home

Olympian Tara Lipinski's Workout For A 'Skater Booty'

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Trade Forms Lakers' 'Big 3' Of Bradley Beal, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Selena Gomez Stuns In Maxi Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.