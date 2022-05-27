Ashley Darby is speaking out about her mindset after confirming her split from her husband Michael Darby earlier this year. Amid production on the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley took to her Instagram page, where she shared a very positive and telling statement with her online fans and followers.
'I Finally Understand': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares Profound Statement After Splitting From Michael
Ashley Darby Is 'Everything' She Needs To Be
Over a month after Ashley Darby confirmed she and husband Michael Darby were calling it quits on their marriage, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member posted a stunning selfie on Instagram, along with an empowering message.
“Flowers don’t ask permission to bloom, neither should we. I’m a human, woman, mother, daughter, sister, friend — everything I need to be,” Ashley wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, via Bravo's The Daily Dish.
And after the post was shared, Ashley's RHOP co-star, Gizelle Bryant, reacted.
“I just picked myself up off the floor,” she commented.
Ashley Darby Is Thankful For Those Who Have Made An Impact On Her Life
According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Ashley's image was taken at a charity event, which seemingly prompted her to reflect on life.
“The woman in this photo looks the part of glitz and glamour, but what’s not visible are the countless people who have helped me along this journey,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Strangers who generously helped my family at different stages had no idea who I could become, but their generosity invested in my potential."
Ashley Darby Is Grabbing Life By The Horns
Ashley then shared yet another quote with her fans and followers, saying, "I finally understand — LIFE IS TRULY WHAT YOU MAKE IT! And I’m going to make it mine.”
As RHOP fans may have seen, Ashley revealed her separation from Michael in a statement.
"It’s been almost 8 magical years," her statement began, via Entertainment Tonight.
Ashley Darby Shared A Lengthy Statement About Her Split
"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways. We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together," she said.
The seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year.