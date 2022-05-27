'I Finally Understand': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares Profound Statement After Splitting From Michael

Ashley Darby smiles with curled hair
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Ashley Darby is speaking out about her mindset after confirming her split from her husband Michael Darby earlier this year. Amid production on the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley took to her Instagram page, where she shared a very positive and telling statement with her online fans and followers.

The Latest

Selena Gomez Stuns In Maxi Dress

'Sometimes You Gotta Smack The Bully': Former 'RHONJ' Star Caroline Manzo Calls Out Teresa Giudice

Cowboys Legend Charles Haley Spreads Mental Health Awareness

Julio Jones And Free Agents Packers Should Consider Signing

MLB News: Trevor Story Showing He Still Has It In Him With Red Sox

Ashley Darby Is 'Everything' She Needs To Be

Ashley Darby in dark red dress and tan heels
Shutterstock | 564025

Over a month after Ashley Darby confirmed she and husband Michael Darby were calling it quits on their marriage, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member posted a stunning selfie on Instagram, along with an empowering message.

“Flowers don’t ask permission to bloom, neither should we. I’m a human, woman, mother, daughter, sister, friend — everything I need to be,” Ashley wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, via Bravo's The Daily Dish.

And after the post was shared, Ashley's RHOP co-star, Gizelle Bryant, reacted.

“I just picked myself up off the floor,” she commented.

Celebrities

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Ashley Darby Is Thankful For Those Who Have Made An Impact On Her Life

Ashley Darby and husband Michael outside with son Dean
instagram | Instagram | Ashley Darby

According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Ashley's image was taken at a charity event, which seemingly prompted her to reflect on life.

“The woman in this photo looks the part of glitz and glamour, but what’s not visible are the countless people who have helped me along this journey,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Strangers who generously helped my family at different stages had no idea who I could become, but their generosity invested in my potential."

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Ashley Darby Is Grabbing Life By The Horns

Ashley Darby in dark red dress with sheer
Shutterstock | 564025

Ashley then shared yet another quote with her fans and followers, saying, "I finally understand — LIFE IS TRULY WHAT YOU MAKE IT! And I’m going to make it mine.”

As RHOP fans may have seen, Ashley revealed her separation from Michael in a statement.

"It’s been almost 8 magical years," her statement began, via Entertainment Tonight.

Ashley Darby Shared A Lengthy Statement About Her Split

Ashley Darby takes selfie with sons Dean and Dylan
instagram | Instagram | Ashley Darby

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways. We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together," she said.

The seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year.

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

Olympian Tara Lipinski's Workout For A 'Skater Booty'

Inside Kate Beckinsale's Enchanting $4M Brentwood Home

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Trade Forms Lakers' 'Big 3' Of Bradley Beal, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.