'I Finally Understand': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares Profound Statement After Splitting From Michael

Over a month after Ashley Darby confirmed she and husband Michael Darby were calling it quits on their marriage, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member posted a stunning selfie on Instagram, along with an empowering message.

“Flowers don’t ask permission to bloom, neither should we. I’m a human, woman, mother, daughter, sister, friend — everything I need to be,” Ashley wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, via Bravo's The Daily Dish.

And after the post was shared, Ashley's RHOP co-star, Gizelle Bryant, reacted.

“I just picked myself up off the floor,” she commented.