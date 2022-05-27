Yankees Dealing With Multiple Injuries To Key Players

The scorching hot New York Yankees have gotten some unfortunate news the past few days as they found out that Giancarlo Stanton and Jonathan Loaisiga were both placed on the injured list.

The Yankees were fortunate because they could add Joey Gallo back from the Covid-19 list, but now they're also dealing with an injury to Aaron Hicks and many others.

Josh Donaldson is currently on the Covid list, and DJ Lemahieu has been day-to-day after receiving a cortisone shot in his wrist. Luis Gil, who was starting earlier this month, had recently had Tommy John surgery.

Giancarlo Stanton and Jonathan Loaisiga

Giancarlo Stanton
Shutterstock | 189939508

Maybe the most significant injury for the New York Yankees is that of superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton struggled throughout his first few seasons in New York, at least that's what fans like to say. He was having a hot start to the season.

After hitting .273 in 2021, it was somewhat questionable why Yankees fans wanted him out of New York. He ended the year with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. Fast-forward to 2022 now, he's currently hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in just 40 games played.

The Yankees have been one of the best hitting teams in baseball to start the year, and Giancarlo Stanton was a primary reason. They currently lead the league in home runs this season with 63 and have also been able to get on base and an above-average level as they currently have the seventh-best on-base percentage in the league.

Jonathan Loaisiga is also a key miss for this New York Yankee team. He's one of the top relief pitchers in baseball, which was evident in his 2021 season. He finished the 2021 season with 57 appearances and had a 2.17 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

When will they return?

New York Yankees
Shutterstock | 202219

It's uncertain when all of these players are going to return. It would be likely if they do return sometime soon, but since it's so many players, it's tough to have an estimate about all of them.

Giancarlo Stanton is predicted to return within about the next week or two. Aroldis Chapman, also injured, should return in the same week as Stanton.

Jonathan Loaisiga is expected to return around June 10th, with other guys making their return a little bit later in the year.

If the Yankees can't find a way to get healthy sometime soon, this team might not find the success that they're hoping for.

