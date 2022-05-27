Yankees Dealing With Multiple Injuries To Key Players

Maybe the most significant injury for the New York Yankees is that of superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton struggled throughout his first few seasons in New York, at least that's what fans like to say. He was having a hot start to the season.

After hitting .273 in 2021, it was somewhat questionable why Yankees fans wanted him out of New York. He ended the year with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. Fast-forward to 2022 now, he's currently hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in just 40 games played.

The Yankees have been one of the best hitting teams in baseball to start the year, and Giancarlo Stanton was a primary reason. They currently lead the league in home runs this season with 63 and have also been able to get on base and an above-average level as they currently have the seventh-best on-base percentage in the league.

Jonathan Loaisiga is also a key miss for this New York Yankee team. He's one of the top relief pitchers in baseball, which was evident in his 2021 season. He finished the 2021 season with 57 appearances and had a 2.17 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.