Yankees Dealing With Multiple Injuries To Key Players

The scorching hot New York Yankees have gotten some unfortunate news the past few days as they found out that Giancarlo Stanton and Jonathan Loaisiga were both placed on the injured list.
The Yankees were fortunate because they could add Joey Gallo back from the Covid-19 list, but now they're also dealing with an injury to Aaron Hicks and many others.
Josh Donaldson is currently on the Covid list, and DJ Lemahieu has been day-to-day after receiving a cortisone shot in his wrist. Luis Gil, who was starting earlier this month, had recently had Tommy John surgery.