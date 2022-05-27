Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Spotted Checking Out $23 Million NYC Condo

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are looking for a larger residence in New York City to raise their family. Scarlett and her Saturday Night Live comedian husband have two kids, Cosmo, born last year, and Scarlett's daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, from her former marriage to Romain Dauriac.

The pair recently visited the Wales, a historic hotel-to-condo conversion on Carnegie Hill, and found a gorgeous $23 million Upper East Side penthouse with a big wrap patio. The penthouse is a recent addition to the building. The hotel was reportedly a popular spot for celebrities to groom and prepare for the Met Ball back in the day.

Find out more about the property, its impressive features, and the actress's impressive real estate portfolio below.