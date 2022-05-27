Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Spotted Checking Out $23 Million NYC Condo

Scarlett Johansson
Shutterstock | 517963

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are looking for a larger residence in New York City to raise their family. Scarlett and her Saturday Night Live comedian husband have two kids, Cosmo, born last year, and Scarlett's daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, from her former marriage to Romain Dauriac. 

The pair recently visited the Wales, a historic hotel-to-condo conversion on Carnegie Hill, and found a gorgeous $23 million Upper East Side penthouse with a big wrap patio. The penthouse is a recent addition to the building. The hotel was reportedly a popular spot for celebrities to groom and prepare for the Met Ball back in the day.

Find out more about the property, its impressive features, and the actress's impressive real estate portfolio below.

The Latest

Cowboys Legend Charles Haley Spreads Mental Health Awareness

Julio Jones And Free Agents Packers Should Consider Signing

MLB News: Trevor Story Showing He Still Has It In Him With Red Sox

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Calls Out Brock Lesnar For Fight

How The Russian Doomsday Cult Rose From Obscurity

The Property's High-End Amenities

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost scout this NYC condo
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

The penthouse at the Wales has an entry gallery with a private elevator and curved staircases leading to the roof terrace. There is a chef's kitchen with a window and a spacious corner great room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and French doors leading to the terrace.

The full-floor, 4,179-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home also includes private space in the form of a gigantic 3,114-square-foot wrap terrace with an outdoor kitchen, wet bar, and fireplace.

The lobby, which originates from 1899, has vaulted ceilings, a handmade walnut and marble concierge desk, and antique mirrored walls.

Preservationist architects sized down the cornice of the facade during the conversion so that the penthouse wouldn't be too visible from the street and appear too out of place with the original aesthetic.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Braless Dress

By Ashabi Azeez

Scarlett Makes A Major Loss On Penthouse Sale

Bedroom in the NYC condo Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were checking out
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Scarlett lost some cash on her Sutton Place two-bedroom penthouse, which she purchased for $2.1 million in 2008 and sold for $1.87 million in March. But, for the two-time Oscar nominee and one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, that is a drop in the bucket. 

Aside from the obvious loss from the price tags, the Marriage Story star also spent a significant amount of time during her stay renovating the two-bedroom, two-bathroom space, adding to the cost.

She first listed the house for $2.5 million in July 2020, but despite lowering the price to $1.89 million in December, she could not find a buyer. It was listed for rent at $6,500 per month while still available.

Demi Rose Slays In Bikini Style Costume Of Princess Leia

Anna Kendrick Wows Kneeling On Sand In Swimsuit

Scarlett Is A Real Estate Tycoon

Gym at the condo Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost checked out
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Being one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, it is no surprise that Scarlett has become a member of the Snedens Landing neighborhood in Palisades, New York, which is home to a star-studded group of residents.

In 2018, she purchased a 4000-square foot mansion on 0.79 acres of land at 40 Washington Spring Road after earning an estimated $56 million for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Locals refer to the house as the "Ivy House" since it overlooks the Hudson River and boasts breathtaking views.

A Private Paradise In Amagansett Dunes

The condo is available for sale at $23 million
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Scarlett also owns a $2.2 million beach property on Shipwreck Drive in Amagansett Dunes, New York. She added the property to her outstanding real estate portfolio a few years back in 2014.

The residence boasts pine wood floors, a double stucco fireplace, and a pool area where you can relax and soak up the sun. In addition, a private balcony is available in each of the bedrooms. 

The Hamptons beach house was built in 1999 and has direct access to the ocean, given its proximity to Napeague State Park.

Hither Woods Home

Colin Jost with Scarlett Johansson
Shutterstock | 2914948

In 2015, Colin also paid $2.149 million for a 1.2-acre home in Hither Woods with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The 2,600-square-foot house was built in 1960 and has subsequently been extensively renovated with top-of-the-line equipment and features.

The Black Widow actress and the Saturday Night Live co-head writer enjoy amenities including a double-sided floating fireplace, an eat-in gourmet kitchen, and a wet bar in the master suite.

Scarlett's other notable purchase is her Spanish Villa in Los Angeles, which she purchased for $7 million in 2007. After three years, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was sold for $4 million. 

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara Celebrates The Weekend In Swimsuit

Hailie Jade In Bikini Is 'Ready For Summer Days'

Constance Nunes In Bikini Enjoys 'Late Night Cruise'

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Sheer Dress

Salma Hayek Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.