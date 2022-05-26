Larsa Pippen In Bikini Blows A Kiss

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen shared a steamy underwear picture with her 3.7 million followers last week sparking more conversations about her curvy butt. The mother of three maintains she didn't get the surgery done for her body albeit getting a face job earlier on.

Regardless of the noise, Larsa continues running her business and influencing fashion brands on Instagram including modeling her latest Pretty Little Thing pieces. Her underwear post was, however, a personal one and she accompanied it with a "Hi" in the caption.