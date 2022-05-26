Larsa Pippen In Bikini Blows A Kiss

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen shared a steamy underwear picture with her 3.7 million followers last week sparking more conversations about her curvy butt. The mother of three maintains she didn't get the surgery done for her body albeit getting a face job earlier on.

Regardless of the noise, Larsa continues running her business and influencing fashion brands on Instagram including modeling her latest Pretty Little Thing pieces. Her underwear post was, however, a personal one and she accompanied it with a "Hi" in the caption.

Showing Off Her Body

Larsa wore nude underwear consisting of a plain cotton bra and lace bottoms. She showed off a partial side profile of her body by cutting the picture off at her hips. The businesswoman's bum has been a topic of conversation for the longest time, especially this year.

She had to defend herself during the Real Housewives of Miami reunion saying it's always been there but become prominent this year when she adjusted her diet and visited the gym more.

Always Got It

Larsa shared a throwback picture of herself in a bikini with a friend as proof that she's always had a big bum. The picture showed her in a nude bikini featuring a string halter neck top and thong bottoms with her hair in a messy wave and black sunshades. The reality TV star sat on the pool's edge while her friend leaned against it propping her hands under her bust.

Stepping Out With Her Kids

Larsa recently surprised her followers with a rare picture of her daughter Sophia and her, which she tagged "My mini-me." The 47-year-old stepped out with the 13-year-old and the rest of her children, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, for a night in West Hollywood.

Larsa previously said she loved her new light blonde hair color and playing around with the shade. Although Sophia has an Instagram account, Larsa manages it on her behalf until she becomes an adult.

Adding New Collections To Larsa Marie

Larsa added new jewelry pieces to her line Larsa Marie in other news. They include gold, silver, and diamond pieces, from multi-layered necklaces to solid bar bracelets, earrings, and rings. She started Larsa Marie in Aug. 2020 and told Harper's Bazaar she couldn't afford to mess it up.

"The jewelry business is a tough industry so I don't have room for error. I go to bed, I wake up, I sketch something. I put so much energy into it, so much love into it."

