Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn had a roaring 20s-themed party for her Foundation last weekend, and it was a successful night. The businesswoman and her friends dressed like flappers in green, silver, and gold dresses, while the venue décor followed gold and black theme.

She hinted at the event last month, saying it was the first fundraising gala since the COVID-19 Pandemic, so she wanted it to be successful, and she got her wish. Her Foundation sold out all 200 tickets and prepared to have their guests over last Friday.