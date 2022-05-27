Mandy Rose In Bikini Says 'Work Hard, Play Harder'

Everything about Rose screams beauty and power. The 31-year-old WWE superstar got her 3.2 million Instagram followers gushing when she posted snaps of herself rocking a two-piece pink bathing suit. The outdoor snap featured Rose soaking up the sun as she flaunted her glowing skin and taut abs.

She turned her back to the camera in one snap, giving fans a closer view of her perfect figure. Rose's hair was packed up in a tight bun, and she shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. The wrestler looked beautiful while urging fans to work hard and play harder in her caption. The post has since gotten over 95,000 likes and thousands of lovely comments.