Mandy Rose's fashion preference is as impressive as her mind-blowing combat skills. The American professional wrestler is the most alluring in bikinis. She always gets fans awestruck when she shows up on the timeline with a body that's fit for a goddess
Mandy Rose In Bikini Says 'Work Hard, Play Harder'
Rose Playing Harder
Everything about Rose screams beauty and power. The 31-year-old WWE superstar got her 3.2 million Instagram followers gushing when she posted snaps of herself rocking a two-piece pink bathing suit. The outdoor snap featured Rose soaking up the sun as she flaunted her glowing skin and taut abs.
She turned her back to the camera in one snap, giving fans a closer view of her perfect figure. Rose's hair was packed up in a tight bun, and she shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. The wrestler looked beautiful while urging fans to work hard and play harder in her caption. The post has since gotten over 95,000 likes and thousands of lovely comments.
A Happy Place
The beach is one place many people love to go, and Rose is not an exception. The television personality confirmed that the serenity of the water and the refreshing atmosphere of the beach gave her joy as she took to social media to post several snaps of herself during a getaway.
Rose, who is also a fitness and figure competitor, looked as stunning as always in a blue two-piece bathing suit, a fancy hat, sunshades, and floral flip-flops. Her long dark curls flowed down her backside, making her look more captivating in the snaps. Fans could not stop gushing over this look as they flooded the comments with lovely acknowledgments.
NXT Women's Champion
Rose never jokes when it is showtime, and her dedication over the years has earned her several accolades. She recently hit another impressive feat in her career after defeating Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc and waking away as the new NXT Women's Champion.
According to Sportser, Rose became the current holder of the SmackDown Women's Championship at the NXT: Halloween Havoc pay-per-view on October 26 and has held it since then.
More On Rose's Current Accomplishments
According to records, Rose's reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion is the second-longest of the young 2020s decade. Gonzalez, whom Rose won the title from, held it for 201 days (Rose is now 203 days and counting). However, she has a long way to go before having the longest reign.
During Io Shirai's time, she held it for 304 days before Gonzalez won it at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The current longest NXT Women's Champion holder is Asuka.
The Empress of Tomorrow holds the record for the longest NXT Women's Championship reign ever at 522 days. In the meantime, the upcoming NXT In Your House pay-per-view will determine if Rose will remain Champion or will be relieved of her title.