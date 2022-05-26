Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Bares Abs Poolside

A poolside stretch is the best way to wrap up a filming day for British actress Elizabeth Hurley. The 56-year-old finally resumed filming on location after she recuperated from an injured ankle in a wellness center. She previously lamented her inability to work, which propelled her to take matters into her hands and work on a recovery plan.

Hurley attended the annual Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Ball after returning to her home. Before then, however, the actress enjoyed some alone time.

Read on to see the video and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.