Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Bares Abs Poolside

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley smiling
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

A poolside stretch is the best way to wrap up a filming day for British actress Elizabeth Hurley. The 56-year-old finally resumed filming on location after she recuperated from an injured ankle in a wellness center. She previously lamented her inability to work, which propelled her to take matters into her hands and work on a recovery plan.

Hurley attended the annual Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Ball after returning to her home. Before then, however, the actress enjoyed some alone time.

Stretching Out By The Pool

Elizabeth Hurley in plunging white dress
Shutterstock | 842245

Hurley stretched out by an infinity pool, baring her toned abs and slender physique with a bright smile on her face. She wore a black bikini from Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line with a halter neck triangle top and gold link chain waistband bottom. She paired her midnight black number with a matching black sunshade to keep the sun's rays from entering her eyes.

Rescuing Starfishes In Bikini Blue As The Ocean Water

Hurley doesn't limit her relaxation to the poolside, as seen in this picture. Stretching out on her sofa is another relaxation trick she uses after swimming in the pool. Her position displayed her figure in an ocean blue bikini while her piercing eyes shone behind thick black eyeliner.

During her ocean swim, Hurley found two starfishes and she shared her victory with her followers. The model wore protective eyewear because she was outdoors and wore an even brighter smile pleased with herself.

Everybody Misses Elizabeth Hurley

Close up of Elizabeth Hurley smiling
Shutterstock | 921176

Hurley noted that she found the Starfishes stranded on the beach during her walk, so she felt her duty to return them to their natural habitat. There's no doubt her philanthropy doesn't end with humans. In the comments, her friends expressed their love for her kind heart and told her how much they missed having her around. Unfortunately for them, she wouldn't return home until filming wrapped up completely.

Father Christmas Is Back Gets A Sequel

She hinted at a sequel for her Netflix film, Father Christmas is Back saying,

"Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again 😘"

The first movie released in 2021 kept people entertained during the Covid-19 Christmas. Hurley acted as one of four sisters reuniting with their father for the Christmas holiday, and the sequel may very well feature all sisters in a new vacation location. Although it's not something new, the cast's stellar performance makes up for the repetitive plot.

